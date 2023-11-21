Better Home & Finance Holding Co (BETR) Faces Market Headwinds in Q3 2023 Earnings

Net Loss Widens Despite Revenue Stability and Cost Management Efforts

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • BETR reports a net loss of $340 million in Q3 2023 amidst a challenging mortgage market.
  • Revenue remains stable at $16.4 million, with a year-over-year decline of 13%.
  • Company emphasizes cost discipline with a 45% reduction in total expenses year-over-year.
  • BETR ends the quarter with a strong cash position of approximately $584 million.
Article's Main Image

Better Home & Finance Holding Co (BETR, Financial) released its 8-K filing on November 14, 2023, detailing its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company, which recently became public, faced significant challenges in the mortgage origination market, reporting a net loss of $340 million and an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $54.4 million for the quarter. Despite these challenges, BETR maintained revenue at $16.4 million and demonstrated effective cost management, reducing total expenses by 45% compared to the same period last year.

Financial Performance Overview

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, BETR saw a decrease in Funded Loan Volume to $731 million across 2,067 Total Loans. The company's Gain on Sale Margin was reported at 1.94%, reflecting an emphasis on originating more profitable loans. BETR's cash position remains robust, ending the quarter with approximately $584 million in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments.

Strategic Initiatives and Market Adaptation

BETR's CEO, Vishal Garg, highlighted the company's strategic investments in technology and innovative products, such as digital HELOC and One-Day Mortgage, to strengthen its position for future market recovery. BETR's proprietary technology platform, Tinman, continues to be a focus for improving mortgage fulfillment efficiency and customer experience. Despite a decrease in overall Funded Loan Volume, the company reported early progress in its HELOC business, which grew to 326 funded HELOCs in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Cost Management and Future Outlook

Kevin Ryan, President & CFO of BETR, emphasized the company's continued expense discipline and reduction in both GAAP loss and Adjusted EBITDA loss. The third quarter's financials included several one-time expenses related to the closing of the de-SPAC transaction, which are not expected to recur in future periods. Looking ahead, BETR expects the market to remain challenging in the fourth quarter, with an anticipated Funded Loan Volume of approximately $500 million and a further reduction in Total Expenses.

BETR's earnings call, held on November 14, 2023, provided a comprehensive business overview and strategic update. The company's financial data and additional information are available in its interim report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, and an investor presentation on the investor relations section of the company's website.

For more detailed financial analysis and to view the full earnings report, investors and interested parties are encouraged to visit the investor relations section of BETR's website or access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Better Home & Finance Holding Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.