Dodge & Cox Adjusts Portfolio, Notably Reduces VMware Inc Stake

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insight into Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio)'s Latest 13F Filing for Q3 2023

Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio), a storied investment firm established in 1930, is known for its team research approach and long-term value investment philosophy. The firm's Investment Policy Committees are at the helm of decision-making, ensuring the continuity of their investing ethos. Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio)'s strategy focuses on identifying undervalued companies with promising long-term earnings and cash-flow prospects, aiming to be long-term investors rather than short-term speculators.

1724530822838546432.png

New Additions to the Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio) Portfolio

Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio with four new stocks in the third quarter of 2023:

  • VF Corp (VFC, Financial) was the most significant new addition, with 32,115,750 shares valued at approximately $567.49 million, making up 0.38% of the portfolio.
  • Baxter International Inc (BAX, Financial) followed, with 9,848,441 shares worth around $371.68 million, accounting for 0.25% of the portfolio.
  • Avantor Inc (AVTR, Financial) was also added, with 13,291,904 shares valued at approximately $280.19 million, representing 0.19% of the portfolio.

Significant Increases in Existing Positions

Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio) also bolstered its stakes in 24 companies, with notable increases in:

  • CVS Health Corp (CVS, Financial), where they added 10,698,560 shares, bringing the total to 26,722,982 shares. This represents a 66.76% increase in shares and a 0.5% portfolio impact, with a total value of $1.87 billion.
  • Bank of America Corp (BAC, Financial) saw an addition of 24,411,655 shares, totaling 66,637,135 shares. This adjustment marks a 57.81% increase in shares, with a total value of $1.82 billion.

Exiting Positions

Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio) liquidated its holdings in three companies during the third quarter of 2023:

  • The firm sold all 16,000 shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD, Financial), which had a negligible impact on the portfolio.
  • All 2,550 shares of CarMax Inc (KMX, Financial) were also sold, resulting in an insignificant portfolio impact.

Noteworthy Reductions in Holdings

Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its positions in 116 stocks, with significant reductions including:

  • A 24.3% decrease in VMware Inc (VMW, Financial) shares, selling off 6,333,836 shares, which impacted the portfolio by -0.61%. The stock traded at an average price of $160.17 during the quarter and has seen a -4.74% return over the past three months and a 21.41% year-to-date return.
  • Capital One Financial Corp (COF, Financial) shares were reduced by 6,311,611, a -18.18% decrease, affecting the portfolio by -0.46%. The average trading price was $106.9 during the quarter, with a -0.97% three-month return and an 18.30% year-to-date return.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 193 stocks. The top holdings included 3.95% in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY, Financial), 3.25% in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC, Financial), 3.14% in Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial), 2.89% in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW, Financial), and 2.84% in Sanofi SA (SNY, Financial). The investments are predominantly concentrated across 11 industries, with a focus on Financial Services, Healthcare, Technology, Communication Services, Industrials, Energy, Consumer Cyclical, Basic Materials, Consumer Defensive, Utilities, and Real Estate.

1724530861841379328.png

1724530882116644864.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.