Dodge & Cox Adjusts Portfolio, Notably Reduces VMware Inc Stake

Insight into Dodge & Cox Trades, Portfolio)'s Latest 13F Filing for Q3 2023

Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio), a storied investment firm established in 1930, is known for its team research approach and long-term value investment philosophy. The firm's Investment Policy Committees are at the helm of decision-making, ensuring the continuity of their investing ethos. Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio)'s strategy focuses on identifying undervalued companies with promising long-term earnings and cash-flow prospects, aiming to be long-term investors rather than short-term speculators.

Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio with four new stocks in the third quarter of 2023:

VF Corp (VFC, Financial) was the most significant new addition, with 32,115,750 shares valued at approximately $567.49 million, making up 0.38% of the portfolio.

Baxter International Inc (BAX, Financial) followed, with 9,848,441 shares worth around $371.68 million, accounting for 0.25% of the portfolio.

Avantor Inc (AVTR, Financial) was also added, with 13,291,904 shares valued at approximately $280.19 million, representing 0.19% of the portfolio.

Significant Increases in Existing Positions

Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio) also bolstered its stakes in 24 companies, with notable increases in:

CVS Health Corp (CVS, Financial), where they added 10,698,560 shares, bringing the total to 26,722,982 shares. This represents a 66.76% increase in shares and a 0.5% portfolio impact, with a total value of $1.87 billion.

Bank of America Corp (BAC, Financial) saw an addition of 24,411,655 shares, totaling 66,637,135 shares. This adjustment marks a 57.81% increase in shares, with a total value of $1.82 billion.

Exiting Positions

Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio) liquidated its holdings in three companies during the third quarter of 2023:

The firm sold all 16,000 shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD, Financial), which had a negligible impact on the portfolio.

All 2,550 shares of CarMax Inc (KMX, Financial) were also sold, resulting in an insignificant portfolio impact.

Noteworthy Reductions in Holdings

Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its positions in 116 stocks, with significant reductions including:

A 24.3% decrease in VMware Inc (VMW, Financial) shares, selling off 6,333,836 shares, which impacted the portfolio by -0.61%. The stock traded at an average price of $160.17 during the quarter and has seen a -4.74% return over the past three months and a 21.41% year-to-date return.

Capital One Financial Corp (COF, Financial) shares were reduced by 6,311,611, a -18.18% decrease, affecting the portfolio by -0.46%. The average trading price was $106.9 during the quarter, with a -0.97% three-month return and an 18.30% year-to-date return.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 193 stocks. The top holdings included 3.95% in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY, Financial), 3.25% in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC, Financial), 3.14% in Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial), 2.89% in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW, Financial), and 2.84% in Sanofi SA (SNY, Financial). The investments are predominantly concentrated across 11 industries, with a focus on Financial Services, Healthcare, Technology, Communication Services, Industrials, Energy, Consumer Cyclical, Basic Materials, Consumer Defensive, Utilities, and Real Estate.

