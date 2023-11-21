Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global Investors Makes Bold Moves with UPS at the Helm

53 minutes ago
Insight into the Latest 13F Filings Reveals a 3.67% Portfolio Impact from UPS Stake Increase

Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned figure in the investment world and founding partner of Viking Global Investors LP, has recently disclosed his firm's 13F holdings for the third quarter of 2023. Viking Global, now under the stewardship of CIO Ning Jin, has been a major player in the equity markets since its inception in 1999. With a background that includes a senior role at Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio) LLC and experience in corporate finance at Morgan Stanley, Halvorsen's investment philosophy is deeply rooted in rigorous research and a long-term outlook. Viking's strategy is characterized by a decentralized research process coupled with centralized risk management, aiming to harness diverse expertise while maintaining strict oversight.

New Additions to the Portfolio

In a strategic move, Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) has expanded Viking's portfolio with 15 new stocks. Noteworthy additions include:

  • Block Inc (SQ, Financial), a substantial acquisition of 12,324,808 shares, making up 2.22% of the portfolio and valued at $545.5 million.
  • Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX, Financial), with 9,769,679 shares, accounting for 1.48% of the portfolio and a total value of $364.3 million.
  • Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG, Financial), comprising 640,983 shares, representing 0.76% of the portfolio and valued at $187.4 million.

Significant Position Increases

Halvorsen has also ramped up investments in 31 existing holdings, with the most significant boosts in:

  • United Parcel Service Inc (UPS, Financial), where an additional 5,771,294 shares were purchased, bringing the total to 6,660,484 shares. This represents a 649.05% increase in share count and a 3.67% impact on the current portfolio, with a total value of $1.038 billion.
  • Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), which saw an increase of 1,822,348 shares, resulting in a 151.6% rise in share count and a total value of $954.9 million.

Exiting Positions

The third quarter also saw Viking Global Investors exit 21 positions entirely, including:

  • Elevance Health Inc (ELV, Financial), where all 1,412,701 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -2.58%.
  • Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW, Financial), with the complete liquidation of 2,274,718 shares, causing a -2.48% portfolio impact.

Reduced Holdings

Additionally, Halvorsen trimmed positions in 21 stocks. The most notable reductions were:

  • Philip Morris International Inc (PM, Financial), cut by 3,083,708 shares, leading to a -34.05% decrease in shares and a -1.24% portfolio impact. The stock traded at an average price of $96.24 during the quarter and has seen a -3.98% return over the past three months and -6.61% year-to-date.
  • Mastercard Inc (MA, Financial), reduced by 720,437 shares, marking a -71.14% reduction in shares and a -1.17% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $401.4 during the quarter, with a 0.30% return over the past three months and a 15.50% year-to-date increase.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio encompasses 80 stocks, with top holdings including 6.53% in Visa Inc (V, Financial), 4.58% in Workday Inc (WDAY, Financial), 4.53% in Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), 4.23% in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS, Financial), and 3.89% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial). The investments span across a diverse range of industries, with significant concentration in Healthcare, Technology, Financial Services, Industrials, Consumer Cyclical, Communication Services, Basic Materials, Consumer Defensive, Energy, and Real Estate.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

