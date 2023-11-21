Capital Research Global Investors Bolsters Stake in Hasbro Inc

Capital Research Global Investors (Trades, Portfolio)' Latest Acquisition

Capital Research Global Investors (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, has recently increased its investment in Hasbro Inc (HAS, Financial) by adding 4,099,696 shares to its portfolio. This transaction, which took place on October 31, 2023, has raised the firm's total holdings in Hasbro to 14,003,438 shares. The trade was executed at a price of $45.15 per share, marking a 0.05% impact on the firm's portfolio. Following this addition, Capital Research Global Investors (Trades, Portfolio) now holds a 10.10% stake in Hasbro Inc, representing 0.17% of its total holdings.

Insight into Capital Research Global Investors (Trades, Portfolio)

Based in Los Angeles, Capital Research Global Investors (Trades, Portfolio) is a firm with a keen focus on long-term investments. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around identifying companies with sustainable competitive advantages and robust growth potential. With a diverse portfolio of 413 stocks, the firm's top holdings include giants like Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial), and Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at a staggering $373.17 billion, with a significant emphasis on the Technology and Healthcare sectors. 1724549351650422784.png

Hasbro Inc at a Glance

Hasbro Inc, a USA-based branded play company, has been a household name since its IPO on December 18, 1984. The company's business spans across Consumer Products, Entertainment, and Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming. Known for iconic brands like Transformers, Nerf, and Magic: The Gathering, Hasbro has a current market capitalization of $6.26 billion. The company's multichannel presence is further strengthened by its ownership stakes in Discovery Family and the acquisition of Entertainment One in 2019. 1724549333795270656.png

Financial Health of Hasbro Inc

Despite Hasbro's strong brand portfolio, the company's financial performance presents a mixed picture. With a PE Ratio of 0.00, indicating no earnings, and a GF Value suggesting a possible value trap, investors are advised to think twice. The stock's price to GF Value ratio stands at 0.64, and the company's financial health is reflected in its Balance Sheet Rank of 4/10 and Profitability Rank of 8/10. Growth prospects seem promising with a Growth Rank of 7/10, but the GF Value Rank of 10/10 suggests caution. Hasbro's Momentum Rank is 7/10, indicating a moderate level of momentum in its stock performance.

Market Impact and Strategic Positioning

The recent acquisition by Capital Research Global Investors (Trades, Portfolio) has a significant impact on its portfolio, reinforcing its position in Hasbro Inc. The firm's 10.10% stake in the company is a testament to its confidence in Hasbro's future prospects. This move aligns with the firm's investment strategy of focusing on companies with strong brand recognition and potential for growth.

Comparative Analysis with Other Investors

Capital Research Global Investors (Trades, Portfolio) is not the only firm with a vested interest in Hasbro Inc. Other notable investors include Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio). However, Southeastern Asset Management holds the title of the largest guru shareholder in Hasbro, although the exact share percentage is not disclosed.

Performance Metrics of Hasbro Inc's Stock

Since the trade date, Hasbro's stock price has seen a marginal decrease of 0.07%. However, since its IPO, the stock has experienced a staggering increase of 12,791.43%. The year-to-date performance shows a decline of 27.17%. Hasbro's GF Score stands at 85/100, indicating good outperformance potential. The stock's financial strength and profitability are further highlighted by its Piotroski F-Score of 4 and Altman Z-Score of 1.79, although its interest coverage and cash to debt ratios suggest areas for improvement.

Conclusion

The strategic move by Capital Research Global Investors (Trades, Portfolio) to increase its stake in Hasbro Inc reflects a calculated bet on the company's enduring brand value and market presence. While Hasbro's current financial indicators present a complex picture, the firm's significant position in the company showcases a belief in its long-term potential. Investors will be watching closely to see how this investment plays out in the dynamic landscape of branded entertainment and consumer products.

