Impinj Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 31% Surge in Just 3 Months

Impinj Inc (PI, Financial), a prominent player in the hardware industry, has experienced a significant uptick in its stock performance recently. With a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, the company's shares are currently trading at $80.01. Over the past week, Impinj's stock has seen a remarkable 17.25% gain, and looking at the past three months, the shares have surged by an impressive 30.74%. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the stock is currently modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $100.96, down from a past GF Value of $104.4. This marks a shift from a previous valuation status of a possible value trap, suggesting that investors should think twice before investing. The current valuation indicates a more favorable outlook for potential investors.

Understanding Impinj Inc's Business

Impinj Inc operates a sophisticated platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items, providing critical data such as identity, location, and authenticity. The company's technology is pivotal in various applications for both business and consumer markets. Impinj's offerings include endpoint integrated circuits, connectivity layers, and RAIN technology, which collectively facilitate bidirectional communication with endpoint ICs. The company's primary revenue comes from the Asia Pacific region, indicating its strong presence and market penetration in that area. 1724792721891192832.png

Profitability Analysis of Impinj Inc

Despite its innovative technology and market presence, Impinj Inc's Profitability Rank stands at 3 out of 10. The company's Operating Margin is currently at -9.15%, which, while not ideal, is better than 19.61% of the companies in the industry. The ROE (Return on Equity) is deeply negative at -122.14%, yet it surpasses 1.91% of its peers. Similarly, the ROA (Return on Assets) is at -7.87%, outperforming 17.05% of competitors, and the ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) is -15.47%, which is better than 12.65% of other companies. Over the past decade, Impinj has managed to achieve profitability in only two years, which is a concern for long-term investors. 1724792742992736256.png

Growth Prospects of Impinj Inc

On a more positive note, Impinj Inc's Growth Rank is a robust 7 out of 10. The company has demonstrated a solid 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 13.00%, outperforming 74.21% of its industry counterparts. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share also stands strong at 10.10%, better than 74.56% of the industry. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at an impressive 17.53%, which is higher than 91.51% of the companies. However, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is a modest 2.60%, and the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is at -7.20%, indicating some challenges in profitability growth. 1724792761808384000.png

Notable Shareholders in Impinj Inc

Among the notable shareholders of Impinj Inc, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) leads with 197,600 shares, representing a 0.73% stake in the company. Following him is Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), holding 119,500 shares, which translates to a 0.44% share percentage. Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) also has a significant investment with 39,931 shares, accounting for 0.15% of the company's shares. These prominent investors' involvement provides a layer of confidence in the company's potential and strategic direction.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Impinj Inc holds a competitive position in the market. Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV, Financial) has a market cap of $1.83 billion, while Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO, Financial) is valued at $2.58 billion, and Knowles Corp (KN, Financial) at $1.45 billion. Impinj's market cap of $2.16 billion places it well within the range of its peers, indicating a strong standing within the hardware industry.

Conclusion

In summary, Impinj Inc's recent stock performance has been impressive, with a significant gain over the past three months and a current valuation that suggests the stock is modestly undervalued. While the company's profitability metrics present some concerns, its growth prospects appear promising. The involvement of notable shareholders and a competitive market position further bolster the case for Impinj Inc as a company worth watching by value investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

