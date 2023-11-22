Nelson Peltz Amplifies Stake in The Walt Disney Co by Over 400%

Insights from Nelson Peltz Trades, Portfolio)'s Latest 13F Filing Reveal Major Moves in Key Holdings

Renowned investor Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio), CEO and Founding Partner of Trian Fund Management, has made significant changes to his investment portfolio in the third quarter of 2023. Peltz, known for his strategic and operational focus on undervalued companies, has a history of enhancing shareholder value through active engagement. His investment philosophy centers on long-term growth, quality companies, and collaborative engagement, with a keen eye on ESG initiatives.

New Additions to Peltz's Portfolio

Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio) has expanded his portfolio with two new stocks:

Allstate Corp (ALL, Financial) is now a notable holding, with 3,643,618 shares valued at $405.94 million, making up 6.17% of the portfolio.

Sysco Corp (SYY, Financial) has been added with 1,223,500 shares, representing 1.23% of the portfolio, and a total value of $80.81 million.

Significant Increases in Existing Positions

Peltz has also bolstered his stakes in three companies:

The Walt Disney Co (DIS, Financial) saw a dramatic increase of 26,443,257 shares, bringing the total to 32,868,307 shares. This move represents a 411.56% jump in share count and a 32.6% impact on the current portfolio, with a total value of $2.66 billion.

The Wendy's Co (WEN, Financial) also experienced a substantial boost with an additional 12,618,115 shares, totaling 33,350,743 shares, and a portfolio value of $680.69 million.

Complete Exits and Reductions

In a strategic shift, Peltz has exited positions and reduced holdings in certain stocks:

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ, Financial) was completely sold off, with all 16,530 shares liquidated, impacting the portfolio by -0.03%.

Ferguson PLC (FERG, Financial) saw a reduction of 79,482 shares, leading to a -1.45% decrease in shares and a -0.32% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $157.9 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview and Sector Allocation

As of the third quarter of 2023, Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio is composed of 9 stocks, with The Walt Disney Co (DIS, Financial) at the forefront, accounting for 40.52%. Other significant holdings include Ferguson PLC (FERG) at 13.55%, Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG, Financial) at 12.52%, The Wendy's Co (WEN, Financial) at 10.35%, and Invesco Ltd (IVZ, Financial) at 7.5%. The investments are predominantly concentrated in six industries: Communication Services, Financial Services, Industrials, Consumer Cyclical, Healthcare, and Consumer Defensive.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.