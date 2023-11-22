What's Driving PDD Holdings Inc's Surprising 36% Stock Rally?

PDD Holdings Inc (PDD, Financial) has experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, with a market capitalization now standing at a robust $153.2 billion. The current price of PDD's stock is $115.31, reflecting a 1.49% gain over the past week. More impressively, the stock has surged 36.28% over the past three months. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the stock is currently fairly valued, with a GF Value of $125.53, up from a past GF Value of $121.03. This marks a shift from a modestly undervalued status three months ago to its current fair valuation.

Introducing PDD Holdings Inc

PDD Holdings Inc, operating in the cyclical retail industry, is a multinational commerce group that manages a diverse portfolio of businesses. The company's mission is to integrate more businesses and individuals into the digital economy, thereby enhancing productivity and creating new opportunities for local communities and small enterprises. PDD Holdings has developed a comprehensive network that encompasses sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities to support its various business ventures.

Assessing Profitability

When it comes to profitability, PDD Holdings Inc has a Profitability Rank of 4 out of 10. The company's operating margin stands at an impressive 23.69%, which is higher than 96.6% of 1,117 companies in the same industry. Its return on equity (ROE) is 34.78%, surpassing 91.96% of its peers. The return on assets (ROA) at 17.72% and return on invested capital (ROIC) at 68.44% are also commendable, better than 97.16% and 99.38% of companies, respectively. However, PDD has only been profitable for 2 out of the past 10 years, which is a lower track record compared to many of its competitors.

Growth Trajectory

The Growth Rank for PDD Holdings is 6 out of 10. The company has demonstrated robust growth, with a 3-year revenue growth rate per share of 51.80% and a 5-year rate of 96.40%, outperforming 95.42% and 98.81% of companies, respectively. Looking ahead, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 38.83%, which is higher than 97.95% of the industry. The EPS without NRI growth rate for the same future period is projected at 21.35%, surpassing 82.46% of companies. These figures indicate a strong growth momentum for PDD Holdings.

Notable Shareholders

Among the notable shareholders of PDD Holdings, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) stands out with 35,668,170 shares, representing a 2.68% share percentage. Renowned investor Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) holds 2,708,921 shares, accounting for 0.2% of the company, while Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) has a stake of 0.14% with 1,816,925 shares. These significant investments by well-respected firms and individuals underscore the confidence in PDD's business model and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

In comparison to its competitors, PDD Holdings holds its own in the market. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA, Financial) has a market cap of $220.78 billion, leading the pack. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI, Financial) follows with a market cap of $73.16 billion, and JD.com Inc (JD, Financial) is at $45.32 billion. PDD's market cap of $153.2 billion positions it well within this competitive set, reflecting its significant presence in the retail - cyclical industry.

Conclusion

In summary, PDD Holdings Inc's stock performance has been robust, with a significant gain over the past three months and a current valuation that suggests it is fairly priced. The company's profitability metrics are strong, particularly in terms of operating margin, ROE, ROA, and ROIC. Growth prospects remain promising, with high growth rates in revenue and EPS expected in the coming years. The confidence of major shareholders and a competitive position in the market cap rankings further solidify PDD's standing in the industry. As investors and market watchers continue to monitor PDD's progress, the company's strategic initiatives and financial health will be key factors in sustaining its growth trajectory and market position.

