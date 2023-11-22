What's Driving TripAdvisor Inc's Surprising 12% Stock Rally?

TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP, Financial), a prominent player in the travel and leisure industry, has recently experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance. With a current market capitalization of $2.57 billion, the stock price stands at $18.57. Over the past week, TripAdvisor's shares have seen a slight decline of 0.39%. However, looking at a broader timeframe, the stock has gained 11.80% over the past three months. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, TripAdvisor is significantly undervalued, with a GF Value of $41.87, suggesting a potential for growth. This valuation is consistent with the assessment from three months ago, where the stock was also deemed significantly undervalued with a past GF Value of $40.18.

Exploring TripAdvisor's Business Model

TripAdvisor Inc is the world's leading travel metasearch company, boasting a platform that features over 1 billion reviews and information on approximately 8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. In 2022, the company's core segment, which includes hotel revenue generated through advertising on its metasearch platform, accounted for 65% of its revenue. Viator, TripAdvisor's experiences brand, contributed 33% to sales, while TheFork, its dining brand, represented 8% of revenue. It's important to note that about 6% of sales were intersegment, which are eliminated from consolidated revenue.

Assessing TripAdvisor's Profitability

TripAdvisor's Profitability Rank stands at 6/10 as of September 30, 2023, indicating a moderate level of profitability within the industry. The company's Operating Margin is 5.71%, which is better than 45.86% of 822 companies in the same sector. However, TripAdvisor's Return on Equity (ROE) is at -2.94%, Return on Assets (ROA) at -0.91%, and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at -2.21%, all of which suggest room for improvement when compared to industry peers. Despite these figures, TripAdvisor has managed to maintain profitability for 7 out of the past 10 years, outperforming 61.22% of 771 companies.

Growth Trajectory and Future Prospects

The Growth Rank for TripAdvisor is currently at 2/10, reflecting challenges in the company's recent growth performance. The 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share stands at -2.60%, and the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is at -8.20%. Despite these historical setbacks, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at 11.51%, indicating optimism for the company's future revenue trajectory. Additionally, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is at -43.00%, but the EPS Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is expected to surge to 66.13%. These projections suggest that TripAdvisor may be on the cusp of a significant turnaround in its financial performance.

Notable Shareholders in TripAdvisor

Among the significant shareholders in TripAdvisor, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) leads with 1,150,310 shares, representing 0.83% of the company. Following closely is Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 1,090,020 shares, accounting for 0.79%, and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) holds 261,832 shares, making up 0.19% of TripAdvisor's shares. These prominent investors' stakes in the company underscore their confidence in TripAdvisor's potential for growth and profitability.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, TripAdvisor's market capitalization of $2.57 billion positions it within a competitive range. Travel+Leisure Co (TNL, Financial) has a slightly higher market cap of $2.74 billion, while Sabre Corp (SABR, Financial) and Despegar.com Corp (DESP, Financial) have market caps of $1.43 billion and $491.460 million, respectively. This comparison highlights TripAdvisor's standing within the travel and leisure industry and its potential to leverage its market position for future growth.

Conclusion: TripAdvisor's Market Position and Outlook

In summary, TripAdvisor Inc's recent stock performance and valuation suggest that the company is significantly undervalued, presenting a potential opportunity for investors. The company's profitability metrics, while mixed, show a stable foundation with a history of profitability. Growth prospects, particularly in terms of future revenue and EPS estimates, are promising. The involvement of significant shareholders like Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) further validates the company's potential. Finally, TripAdvisor's market capitalization is competitive within the industry, standing strong against peers like Travel+Leisure Co, Sabre Corp, and Despegar.com Corp. As the travel industry continues to recover and evolve, TripAdvisor's strategic position could well translate into sustained growth and profitability.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.