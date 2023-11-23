Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA): A Comprehensive Valuation Analysis

Is Marathon Digital Holdings Poised for a Significant Rebound?

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA, Financial) has recently experienced a notable daily gain of 11.67%, yet its 3-month performance reflects a loss of 26.49%. With a Loss Per Share of 3.12, investors are questioning whether the stock is significantly undervalued. This article delves into a valuation analysis to uncover the true worth of Marathon Digital Holdings, inviting readers to explore the intricate details of the company's financial landscape.

Company Overview

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc focuses on the lucrative field of mining digital assets, possessing a robust infrastructure of cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center dedicated to this purpose. Operating primarily within the Digital Currency Blockchain segment, the company's operations are strategically based in the United States. A critical comparison between Marathon Digital Holdings' stock price and its GF Value—an estimation of the stock's fair value—reveals a potential discrepancy, setting the stage for an in-depth valuation analysis.

1724918901940219904.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive metric that captures the intrinsic value of a stock. It is meticulously computed by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and projected future business outcomes. When a stock's price significantly surpasses the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, suggesting a dim outlook for future returns. Conversely, a price well below the line suggests undervaluation and the potential for higher returns.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA, Financial) currently presents a compelling case as significantly undervalued, with a GF Value of $24.21, starkly contrasted against its current trading price of $10.24. With a market cap of $2.30 billion, the stock's valuation indicates a promising horizon for long-term investors.

1724918880964505600.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength Assessment

Investing in companies with robust financial strength mitigates the risk of capital loss. Marathon Digital Holdings' financial strength, with a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.31, suggests caution as it ranks lower than the majority of its peers in the Capital Markets industry. Nonetheless, GuruFocus assigns a fair financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, indicating a balanced financial posture.

1724918922370674688.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Profitability is a cornerstone for investment safety, and profitable companies are generally more reliable. Marathon Digital Holdings, however, has faced challenges, with an operating margin of -45.13% that ranks poorly within its industry. The company's profitability score of 3 out of 10 reflects these difficulties.

Nevertheless, growth remains a vital valuation component, with Marathon Digital Holdings boasting a remarkable 3-year average annual revenue growth of 80%. Despite this, its EBITDA growth rate paints a less favorable picture, signaling areas for potential improvement.

ROIC vs. WACC Analysis

A key profitability indicator is the relationship between Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Unfortunately, Marathon Digital Holdings' ROIC of -9.09 falls short of its high WACC of 35.14, suggesting that the company is not generating sufficient returns on its investments.

1724918939844145152.png

Conclusion

In summary, Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA, Financial) appears significantly undervalued based on current metrics. While the company's financial condition is deemed fair, its profitability is ranked as poor, and its growth prospects could be brighter. Interested investors should explore Marathon Digital Holdings' 30-Year Financials for a more comprehensive understanding of its stock potential.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.