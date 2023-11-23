Southern Co's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Exploring the Sustainability of Southern Co's Dividend

Southern Co (SO, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.7 per share, payable on 2023-12-06, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-17. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Southern Co's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Southern Co Do?

Southern is one of the largest utilities in the U.S. The company serves 9 million customers with vertically integrated electric utilities in three states and natural gas distribution utilities in four states. It owns 50 gigawatts of rate-regulated generating capacity, primarily for serving customers in Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. Subsidiary Southern Power owns 13 gigawatts of natural gas generation and renewable energy across the U.S. and sells the electricity primarily under long-term contracts.

1725092531961655296.png

A Glimpse at Southern Co's Dividend History

Southern Co has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1986, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. The company is recognized as a dividend aristocrat for increasing its dividend annually since 1986, a testament to its commitment to providing shareholder value. Below is a chart showing the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

1725092551188344832.png

Breaking Down Southern Co's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Southern Co currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.01% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.04%, indicating an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Southern Co's annual dividend growth rate was 3.20%, extending to 3.30% per year over a five-year horizon, and a 3.40% growth rate over the past decade. The 5-year yield on cost of Southern Co stock is approximately 4.72%.

1725092570897379328.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. Southern Co's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.01 as of 2023-09-30, which may raise concerns about sustainability. However, Southern Co's profitability rank of 7 out of 10 suggests good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, reinforcing its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Southern Co's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests a favorable growth trajectory relative to competitors. The company's revenue, revenue growth, and earnings growth metrics all indicate a strong financial foundation. Southern Co's revenue has grown by approximately 10.00% per year on average, outperforming about 59.34% of global competitors. Its 3-year EPS growth rate of 5.50% per year also outperforms approximately 51.36% of global competitors. Moreover, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 25.20% outperforms about 85.71% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Southern Co's consistent dividend history, respectable yield, and growth rates present a compelling case for investors seeking stable income. While the payout ratio may appear high, the company's solid profitability and growth metrics provide a counterbalance, suggesting that dividends may continue to be a priority for management. As Southern Co navigates the complexities of the utility sector, its financial health and strategic positioning will be key factors in maintaining dividend payments. Investors should consider these aspects when evaluating Southern Co as a potential addition to their portfolios. For further research, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.