Macy's Inc (M) Reports Mixed Q3 Results Amid Economic Headwinds

Net Sales Decline but Gross Margin Improves; Updated Guidance Reflects Cautious Outlook

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net sales decreased by 7% to $5 billion compared to Q3 2022.
  • Gross margin rate improved to 40.3%, a 160 basis point increase year-over-year.
  • Diluted EPS fell to $0.15, Adjusted Diluted EPS at $0.21, both down from the previous year.
  • Macy's Inc (M) updates annual guidance, indicating cautious optimism amidst uncertain macroeconomic conditions.
Article's Main Image

On November 16, 2023, Macy's Inc (M, Financial) released its 8-K filing, disclosing its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a decrease in net sales by 7% to $5 billion compared to the same quarter in the previous year. Despite the sales decline, Macy's Inc (M) saw an improvement in its gross margin rate, which rose to 40.3% from 38.7% in Q3 2022.

Financial Performance Overview

Macy's Inc (M, Financial) experienced a drop in diluted earnings per share (EPS) to $0.15, down from $0.39 in Q3 2022, and adjusted diluted EPS decreased to $0.21 from $0.52. Comparable sales were down 7.0% on an owned basis and 6.3% on an owned-plus-licensed basis. Digital sales also saw a 7% decrease, reflecting the broader challenges faced by the retail sector.

Despite these challenges, Macy's Inc (M, Financial) managed to reduce merchandise inventories by 6% year-over-year and by 17% compared to 2019, showcasing disciplined inventory management. The company's gross margin rate improvement was attributed to lower permanent markdowns within the Macy's brand and improved freight expense, partially offset by planned changes in Macy's category mix.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

The income statement reveals a decrease in net income to $43 million, down from $108 million in the prior year. Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) saw a $48 million decrease, benefiting from the company's commitment to ongoing expense discipline. The balance sheet shows merchandise inventories at $6.025 billion, and total assets stood at $18.111 billion as of October 28, 2023.

Segment Performance and Customer Engagement

Macy's Inc (M, Financial) reported varying performance across its nameplates. Macy's comparable sales were down, with strength in beauty, fragrances, and prestige cosmetics, while areas like women's casual sportswear faced challenges. Bloomingdale's saw a decrease in comparable sales but experienced strength in beauty and women's contemporary apparel. Bluemercury, on the other hand, posted a 2.5% increase in comparable sales, driven by skincare and color cosmetics.

Updated Guidance and Management Commentary

The company updated its annual guidance, now expecting net sales to be between $22.9 billion and $23.2 billion, with adjusted diluted EPS between $2.88 and $3.13. This updated outlook reflects the risks associated with an uncertain macro-economic climate and the related pressures on consumers.

We delivered better-than-expected top and bottom line third quarter results and are entering the holiday period in a healthy inventory position," said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy's, Inc. He also expressed confidence in the upcoming leadership transition to CEO Tony Spring.

For a detailed analysis of Macy's Inc (M, Financial)'s financials and future prospects, investors and interested parties are encouraged to visit GuruFocus.com.

Conclusion

Macy's Inc (M, Financial)'s third-quarter results reflect a mixed performance amid challenging economic conditions. While net sales have declined, the improvement in gross margin and disciplined inventory management demonstrate the company's ability to navigate the retail landscape effectively. The updated guidance suggests a cautious but potentially stable outlook for the remainder of the year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Macy's Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.