The stock market saw a notable uptick as Microsoft (MSFT, Financial) shares hit a record high, contributing to the Nasdaq Composite's significant gains. The tech giant's successful integration of OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman has been well-received by the market, reflecting confidence in Microsoft's leadership in the AI space. This positive sentiment was echoed across AI-related stocks, with companies like C3.ai (AI, Financial) and Palantir Technologies (PLTR, Financial) experiencing gains. The broader market also benefited from the upward momentum, with the S&P 500 (SP500) continuing its November win streak.

Goldman Sachs (GS, Financial) released a consumer survey indicating a more optimistic holiday spending season than previously anticipated. The survey revealed that 61% of consumers plan to spend the same or more on holiday gifts compared to last year, with middle and high-income consumers driving this trend. Retail giants Amazon (AMZN, Financial) and Walmart (WMT, Financial) remain the top destinations for holiday shoppers, with Walmart gaining ground on Amazon compared to last year. This news suggests a potentially strong quarter for consumer spending, which could positively impact the retail sector.

In the AI sector, C3.ai (AI, Financial) saw its shares decline by nearly 6% following reports of job cuts across multiple departments. The layoffs were attributed to a combination of employee performance and cost-saving measures. This news comes amidst a broader context of AI stocks gaining traction, with Microsoft leading the charge.

U.S.-listed shares of Argentinian companies surged after the presidential election victory of far-right libertarian Javier Milei. The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT, Financial) experienced its best intraday performance ever, jumping as much as 13.2%. Milei's win signals potential drastic policy changes in Argentina, a country grappling with severe economic challenges, including triple-digit inflation and a high poverty rate.

Coinbase (COIN, Financial) stock saw a 7% increase as bitcoin (BTC-USD) broke through a key technical level. The cryptocurrency exchange, along with other crypto-linked stocks like MicroStrategy (MSTR, Financial) and Riot Platforms (RIOT, Financial), benefited from the price movement of bitcoin, which surpassed the $37K mark. The crypto market's strength was partly attributed to the pro-bitcoin stance of Argentina's newly elected president, Javier Milei.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW, Financial) experienced a nearly 5% jump in its stock price as investors reassessed the company's earnings released last week. Despite a lowered billings forecast for the fiscal year, the company's revenue and non-GAAP net income per share forecasts remain strong, leading to renewed investor confidence.

Paramount Global (PARA, Financial) implemented changes to severance packages for key executives in the event of a company takeover. This move comes amidst ongoing speculation about potential acquisition scenarios for Paramount, highlighting the company's strategic positioning in the media landscape.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR, Financial) shares fell after London's mayor rejected plans for a new entertainment venue, citing concerns over light pollution and its impact on local residents. The decision is a setback for the company's expansion plans in the UK, although Sphere Entertainment remains optimistic about opportunities in other cities.

Enphase Energy (ENPH, Financial) disclosed insider buying by CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman, signaling confidence in the company's prospects. The purchase comes as Enphase Energy's stock continues to perform well, with a 5.85% increase.

Citigroup (C, Financial) announced cuts of more than 300 senior manager roles, aligning with the bank's new simplified operating model. This restructuring is part of a broader effort to streamline operations and enhance efficiency within the organization.

Sherwin-Williams (SHW, Financial) was added to BMO Capital Markets' "top picks" list, with analysts predicting an increase in profit margins due to stabilizing raw material prices. The company's potential for sales volume growth in the paints and coatings sector is also noted, should interest rates decline and housing sales improve.

Kenvue (KVUE, Financial), the consumer health company spun off from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), may attract activist investor attention following a significant stake purchase by Morgan Stanley. The timing coincides with Kenvue's announcement of a nomination window for board nominations, suggesting potential strategic shifts ahead.

Goldman Sachs forecasts a stable environment for rates and economic growth in 2024, with the S&P 500 (SP500) expected to close slightly higher at 4,700. The firm recommends stocks with strong balance sheets, stable growth, high return on equity, and low historical drawdown risk.

Disney (DIS, Financial) received a "buy" rating from Guggenheim Securities, with analysts highlighting the need for the company to progress in general entertainment strategies. The focus on the Disney brand is praised, but the company is encouraged to resolve issues with Hulu and take further steps to compete effectively.

An Amazon (AMZN, Financial) driver and dispatcher strike that began in June has expanded to a Chicago warehouse. The workers are protesting against unfair labor practices, including low wages and unsafe working conditions. This development reflects ongoing labor tensions within the e-commerce giant.