Genuine Parts Co Takes the Spotlight in Jeff Auxier's Q3 Portfolio Update

22 minutes ago
Insights into Auxier's Latest Investment Moves and Portfolio Adjustments

Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio), the seasoned investor at the helm of Auxier Asset Management and manager of the Auxier Focus Fund, has recently disclosed his 13F holdings for the third quarter of 2023. Auxier, known for his meticulous search for undervalued companies with strong fundamentals and competitive advantages, has made several strategic moves in his portfolio during this period. His investment philosophy centers on identifying companies with high return on capital, clear products, and management that is both competent and shareholder-focused. Auxier's approach is to invest in businesses that offer good value at low risk with the potential for above-average returns.

1727085333079715840.png

Summary of New Buys

Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) expanded his portfolio with 4 new stocks in the third quarter. Noteworthy additions include:

  • Kenvue Inc (KVUE, Financial), with 22,657 shares, making up 0.08% of the portfolio and valued at $454,950.
  • Tractor Supply Co (TSCO, Financial), comprising 1,400 shares, which is about 0.05% of the portfolio, with a total value of $284,270.
  • SM Energy Co (SM, Financial), with 5,740 shares, accounting for 0.04% of the portfolio and valued at $227,590.

Key Position Increases

Auxier also bolstered his stakes in 27 stocks. Significant increases include:

  • Genuine Parts Co (GPC, Financial), with an additional 7,168 shares, bringing the total to 8,458 shares. This represents a substantial 555.66% increase in share count, impacting the portfolio by 0.18%, with a total value of $1,221,170.
  • RTX Corp (RTX, Financial), with an additional 6,679 shares, bringing the total to 37,895. This adjustment marks a 21.4% increase in share count, with a total value of $2,727,300.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

In the third quarter, Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) exited 5 holdings entirely, including:

  • Equifax Inc (EFX, Financial), where all 1,000 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -0.04%.
  • ASML Holding NV (ASML, Financial), with all 277 shares liquidated, causing a -0.03% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Position reductions were made in 101 stocks. Notable reductions are:

  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, Financial) by 3,001 shares, leading to a -3.79% decrease in shares and a -0.08% portfolio impact. The stock traded at an average price of $165.01 during the quarter and has seen a -8.32% return over the past 3 months and -11.86% year-to-date.
  • Mastercard Inc (MA, Financial) by 909 shares, resulting in a -2.27% reduction in shares and a -0.06% portfolio impact. The stock's average trading price was $401.4 during the quarter, with a 4.21% return over the past 3 months and 18.39% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 167 stocks. The top holdings included 6.84% in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH, Financial), 6.2% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), 3.44% in Elevance Health Inc (ELV, Financial), 3.26% in Philip Morris International Inc (PM, Financial), and 2.87% in The Kroger Co (KR, Financial). The investments are predominantly spread across 10 industries, with significant concentration in Healthcare, Consumer Defensive, Financial Services, Technology, Consumer Cyclical, Industrials, Energy, Communication Services, Basic Materials, and Real Estate.

1727085368265732096.png

1727085388654243840.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
