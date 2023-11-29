Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW, Financial) has experienced a daily loss of -3.12% and a 3-month decline of -8.36%, raising questions about its valuation amidst a fluctuating market. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 10.16, investors are keen to understand if Lowe's stock is currently undervalued. This article ventures into a detailed valuation analysis to explore the intrinsic worth of Lowe's and to determine whether it presents a viable investment opportunity.

Company Introduction

Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW, Financial), the world's second-largest home improvement retailer, operates over 1,700 stores in the United States. The company has recently streamlined its operations following the divestiture of its Canadian locations. Lowe's serves a diverse clientele, including retail do-it-yourself and do-it-for-me customers, as well as commercial and professional business clients. With a market share estimated in the low double digits, Lowe's is a significant player in the domestic home improvement market. When comparing the current stock price of $198.06 to the GF Value of $225.01, Lowe's appears modestly undervalued, suggesting potential for growth.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that calculates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. This value serves as a benchmark for what the stock should be trading at. Lowe's (LOW, Financial) is currently deemed modestly undervalued, with a market cap of $114.30 billion and a stock price below the GF Value Line. This positioning suggests that Lowe's may offer higher long-term returns compared to its business growth.

Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial before investing. Lowe's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09 positions it below 82.44% of its peers in the Retail - Cyclical industry, indicating fair financial health with a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability over a decade underlines Lowe's as a less risky investment. With an operating margin that surpasses 79.3% of industry competitors, Lowe's demonstrates strong profitability. Moreover, the company's growth metrics, including a 3-year average revenue growth rate that outperforms 80.53% of the industry, further solidify its robustness.

ROIC vs. WACC

An insightful profitability indicator is the comparison between Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Lowe's ROIC of 22.58 is significantly higher than its WACC of 7.72, suggesting efficient capital utilization.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lowe's (LOW, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks favorably within the Retail - Cyclical industry, and its ROIC indicates efficient cash flow generation. For a more in-depth understanding of Lowe's financials, you can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

