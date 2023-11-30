Insider Sell Alert: EVP, CFO Michael Lucareli Sells 60,000 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD), a global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, has recently witnessed a significant insider sell that has caught the attention of investors and market analysts. Michael Lucareli, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Modine Manufacturing Co, sold 60,000 shares of the company on November 20, 2023. This transaction has raised questions about the insider's confidence in the company's future prospects and its current valuation.

Who is Michael Lucareli of Modine Manufacturing Co?

Michael Lucareli is a seasoned financial executive with extensive experience in corporate finance, accounting, and strategic planning. As the EVP and CFO of Modine Manufacturing Co, Lucareli plays a crucial role in overseeing the company's financial operations, including financial reporting, treasury, tax, and investor relations. His insights into the company's financial health and strategic direction are invaluable, making his trading activities particularly noteworthy to investors.

Modine Manufacturing Co's Business Description

Modine Manufacturing Co specializes in thermal management systems and components, providing innovative solutions for various markets, including automotive, industrial, and commercial HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning). The company's products are essential for cooling and heating in a wide range of applications, making it a key player in the thermal management industry. With a commitment to sustainability and efficiency, Modine continues to invest in research and development to maintain its competitive edge.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Insider trading activities, particularly sells, can provide valuable clues about a company's internal perspective on its stock's valuation and future performance. In the case of Modine Manufacturing Co, the insider transaction history reveals a pattern of more sells than buys over the past year, with 6 insider sells and only 1 insider buy. This could indicate that insiders, including Michael Lucareli, may perceive the stock as being fully valued or potentially overvalued at current prices.

On the day of Lucareli's recent sell, shares of Modine Manufacturing Co were trading at $50.29, giving the company a market cap of $2.695 billion. This price reflects a price-earnings ratio of 13.33, which is lower than both the industry median of 16.85 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. While this might suggest an undervaluation based on earnings, other factors must be considered.

When comparing the stock's price to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $19.39, we find that Modine Manufacturing Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.59, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a comprehensive measure that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. This disparity between the stock's trading price and its GF Value could be a driving factor behind the insider's decision to sell.

1727598749926092800.png

The insider trend image above illustrates the recent insider trading activities, providing a visual representation of the sells and buys over the past year. The predominance of sells over buys could be interpreted as a lack of confidence among insiders in the stock's ability to provide substantial returns in the near future.

1727598774357913600.png

The GF Value image further supports the notion that Modine Manufacturing Co's stock may be overvalued at its current trading price. Investors should consider this valuation discrepancy when making investment decisions, as it may signal a potential reversion to the mean in the future.

Conclusion

Michael Lucareli's recent sell of 60,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing Co is a significant event that warrants investor attention. While the company's lower price-earnings ratio compared to the industry might suggest an attractive valuation, the high price-to-GF-Value ratio indicates that the stock may be overvalued. The insider trading trend, characterized by more sells than buys, could suggest that insiders like Lucareli believe the stock's current price does not fully reflect potential risks or headwinds. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence and consider insider trading patterns as one of many factors in their investment decision-making process.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.