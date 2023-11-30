Insider Sell Alert: Executive Chairman WEST ALFRED P JR Offloads Shares of SEI Investments Co

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

In a notable insider transaction, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner WEST ALFRED P JR has sold 18,559 shares of SEI Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC), as per the latest SEC filings. The transaction took place on November 22, 2023, signaling a move that investors and analysts closely monitor for insights into the company's prospects.

Who is WEST ALFRED P JR?

WEST ALFRED P JR is a significant figure at SEI Investments Co, holding the position of Executive Chairman. His role extends beyond typical executive duties, as he is also a 10% owner of the company, indicating a substantial personal investment and interest in the firm's success. His actions, particularly in the stock market, are closely observed for indications of his confidence in the company's future performance.

About SEI Investments Co

SEI Investments Co is a global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions. The company helps professional wealth managers, institutional investors, investment management firms, and private investors create and manage wealth by providing innovative and comprehensive solutions that enable their clients to achieve their investment objectives. With a market cap of $7.593 billion, SEI Investments Co is a significant player in the financial services industry.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Insider transactions are often considered a barometer of a company's health and future performance. Over the past year, WEST ALFRED P JR has sold a total of 890,292 shares and has not made any purchases. This one-sided activity could be interpreted in various ways; however, without additional context, it is challenging to draw a definitive conclusion about the insider's sentiment towards the company's future.

The broader insider transaction history for SEI Investments Co shows a pattern of 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This trend might raise questions about insiders' confidence in the company's growth prospects or could simply reflect personal financial management decisions by the insiders.

On the day of the recent sell by WEST ALFRED P JR, SEI Investments Co shares were trading at $57.91. This price gives the company a price-earnings ratio of 17.07, which is higher than the industry median of 13.09 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is trading at a reasonable valuation compared to its historical performance and the broader industry.

Considering the price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93, SEI Investments Co is deemed to be Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1727659150923591680.png

The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the selling pattern over the past year. The absence of insider buys could be a point of concern for potential investors, as insider buying is often seen as a positive signal regarding the company's future.

1727659174050983936.png

The GF Value image further illustrates the stock's valuation status. With the stock currently Fairly Valued, investors might consider this a neutral indicator, suggesting that the stock is priced appropriately given its current financials and market conditions.

Conclusion

The recent insider sell by WEST ALFRED P JR at SEI Investments Co, coupled with the overall trend of insider sells over the past year, may lead some investors to question the internal perspective on the company's valuation and future growth potential. However, the stock's current fair valuation according to the GF Value and its reasonable price-earnings ratio compared to the industry median provide a counterbalance to concerns raised by insider selling activity.

Investors should consider the insider selling trends in the context of the company's overall financial health, market position, and future growth prospects. While insider sells can provide valuable insights, they are just one piece of the puzzle when evaluating investment opportunities.

As always, it is recommended that investors conduct thorough due diligence and consider a wide range of factors, including insider transactions, before making any investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.