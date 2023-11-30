Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Delving into the Robust Financial Health and Growth Trajectory of UHS

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago

Universal Health Services Inc (UHS, Financial) has recently garnered attention from the investment community, buoyed by its solid financial performance. With its stock price at $138.38, the company has enjoyed a daily increase of 1.72% and a three-month growth of 6.02%. A deep dive into the company's GF Score reveals a promising outlook for Universal Health Services Inc, indicating a strong potential for future growth.

1727704456243507200.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is an exclusive stock performance ranking system by GuruFocus, which evaluates stocks based on five key aspects of valuation. These aspects have shown a strong correlation with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. A higher GF Score typically indicates a greater likelihood of generating superior returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest potential for outperformance.

With a high GF Score of 94 out of 100, Universal Health Services Inc is poised for exceptional performance, reflecting its strong profitability and growth metrics.

Understanding Universal Health Services Inc's Business

Universal Health Services Inc, with a market cap of $9.44 billion and sales of $14.03 billion, operates with an operating margin of 7.88%. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. It functions through two primary segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services, providing a comprehensive range of healthcare services.

1727704482818617344.png

Profitability Rank Breakdown

Universal Health Services Inc's Profitability Rank is an impressive 9 out of 10, indicating its superior ability to generate profits compared to its industry peers. This is further supported by the Piotroski F-Score, which assesses the company's financial health across nine criteria, confirming its robust financial condition. Additionally, the company's Predictability Rank of 5 stars reflects its consistent operational performance, instilling confidence in investors.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Universal Health Services Inc's high Growth Rank underscores its commitment to business expansion. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 12.4% surpasses 60.78% of companies in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. The growth in EBITDA over the past three and five years, at rates of 3.3 and 5.3 respectively, highlights Universal Health Services Inc's sustained growth capabilities.

1727704512019361792.png

Next Steps

Considering Universal Health Services Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score accentuates the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors seeking similar high-performing opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores through the GF Score Screen available to GuruFocus Premium members.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.