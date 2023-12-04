Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $1,086.41, Mettler-Toledo International Inc has witnessed a daily loss of 0.65%, marked against a three-month change of -5.89%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Mettler-Toledo International Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in profitability and growth, and a respectable GF Value rank, GuruFocus assigned Mettler-Toledo International Inc the GF Score of 95 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Mettler-Toledo International Inc's Business

Mettler-Toledo International Inc, with a market cap of $23.56 billion and sales of $3.91 billion, is a leading supplier of weighing and precision instruments to the life sciences, industrial, and food retail industries. Their product range includes laboratory and retail scales, pipettes, pH meters, thermal analysis equipment, titrators, metal detectors, and X-ray analyzers. Mettler-Toledo dominates the market for weighing instrumentation and controls more than 50% of the market for lab balances. The company's operations are geographically diversified, with sales distribution roughly as follows: United States around 30% of sales, Europe around 30%, China around 20%, and the rest of the world around 20%.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank reflects Mettler-Toledo International Inc's superior ability to generate profits compared to its competitors. The company's Operating Margin has shown a consistent increase over the past five years, climbing from 23.27% in 2018 to 28.73% in 2022. Similarly, Mettler-Toledo International Inc's Gross Margin has also seen a steady rise, indicating an enhanced ability to turn revenue into profit. These trends highlight the company's efficiency and profitability.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc's robust Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars out of five further solidifies its reputation for consistent operational performance, offering investors a reliable investment option.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Mettler-Toledo International Inc's high Growth Rank underscores its dedication to business expansion. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 12.7% surpasses 55.45% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. Additionally, Mettler-Toledo International Inc has demonstrated a significant increase in EBITDA over the past few years, with a three-year growth rate of 19 and a five-year rate of 16, highlighting its sustained growth capabilities.

Considering Mettler-Toledo International Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen provided by GuruFocus.

