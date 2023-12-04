What's Driving Affirm Holdings Inc's Surprising 53% Stock Rally?

56 minutes ago

Over the past three months, Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM, Financial) has experienced a remarkable surge in its stock price, with a 52.89% gain, reflecting a positive market sentiment towards the company. The current market capitalization stands at $8.95 billion, and the stock price has recently been recorded at $29.66. This performance is particularly notable over the past week, with a 6.83% gain. When compared to the GF Value of $35.2, Affirm Holdings Inc is considered modestly undervalued, suggesting potential room for growth.

Understanding Affirm Holdings Inc

Affirm Holdings Inc, operating within the competitive software industry, offers a digital and mobile-first commerce platform. The company's services include point-of-sale payment solutions, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer app, primarily catering to the United States market. The revenue streams for Affirm are diversified, coming from merchant networks and virtual card networks, among others. This business model positions Affirm as a key player in the digital payment solutions space.

1729157949273731072.png

Profitability Concerns

Despite its growth, Affirm's profitability remains a concern, with a Profitability Rank of 1/10. The company's operating margin is deeply negative at -49.53%, although it fares better than 15.87% of 2,779 companies in the industry. The ROE is also in the red at -35.70%, yet it outperforms 18.81% of its peers. Similarly, the ROA and ROIC are negative at -11.60% and -15.61%, respectively, but still better than a quarter of the industry. These figures highlight the challenges Affirm faces in achieving profitability.

Growth Trajectory

Affirm's growth metrics present a more optimistic picture. The company boasts a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 30.40%, surpassing 84.28% of 2,405 companies in the same domain. The estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is an impressive 21.71%, outperforming 84.52% of 504 companies. However, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is a concerning -81.80%, which is only better than 5.14% of 2,005 companies. This indicates that while revenue is growing, profitability is not keeping pace, which could be a red flag for investors.

Key Stakeholders

Significant holders in Affirm Holdings Inc include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), holding 19,025,293 shares (6.31%), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 361,099 shares (0.12%), and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) owning 136,900 shares (0.05%). These stakeholders' investment decisions and their potential influence on the company's strategic direction could impact the stock's future performance.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Affirm Holdings Inc holds its ground with a market cap of $8.95 billion. Informatica Inc (INFA, Financial) has a market cap of $7.21 billion, Qualys Inc (QLYS, Financial) at $6.64 billion, and Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR, Financial) at $5.86 billion. Affirm's market cap suggests that it is a significant player within its industry, but it must navigate the challenges of profitability to maintain its competitive edge.

Conclusion

In summary, Affirm Holdings Inc's stock performance has been strong in recent months, with a significant gain that has outpaced many of its competitors. The company's growth prospects appear robust, with a solid revenue growth rate and promising future revenue estimates. However, profitability remains a critical issue that needs to be addressed. The company's current valuation relative to its GF Value indicates that it is modestly undervalued, which may present an opportunity for investors. The significant holders of the stock, such as Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio), and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), could play a role in shaping the company's future. Overall, Affirm Holdings Inc is a noteworthy contender in the software industry, with a market cap that reflects its potential despite the profitability challenges it faces.

