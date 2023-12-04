What's Driving MercadoLibre Inc's Surprising 26% Stock Rally?

MercadoLibre Inc (MELI, Financial) has experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, with its market capitalization reaching $80.41 billion. The current price of MELI stock stands at $1,590.35, reflecting a significant 6.04% gain over the past week and an impressive 26.35% gain over the past three months. This recent surge in price has brought the stock to a point where it is considered fairly valued according to the GF Value, which is currently set at $1,736.9. This valuation is a shift from the past GF Value of $2,906.49, which indicated that the stock was significantly undervalued three months ago. The adjustment in valuation underscores the stock's strong performance and the market's reassessment of its growth prospects.

Introduction to MercadoLibre Inc

MercadoLibre Inc operates at the forefront of the e-commerce industry in Latin America, boasting a vast network that connects over 148 million active users with 1 million active sellers. The company's reach spans 18 countries, where it offers a variety of services including Mercado Envios for shipping, Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito for payment and financing, Mercado Clics for advertising, and Mercado Shops for e-commerce solutions. MercadoLibre's diverse revenue streams come from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing fees, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from lending. The company's robust business model and expansive market presence have positioned it as a leader in the retail-cyclical industry.

Assessing MercadoLibre's Profitability

MercadoLibre's financial health is reflected in its Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating a strong position relative to its industry peers. The company's Operating Margin stands at 14.62%, surpassing 87.75% of 1,118 companies in the industry. Its ROE (Return on Equity) is an impressive 47.04%, better than 94.43% of 1,095 companies, while the ROA (Return on Assets) at 6.92% outperforms 76.66% of 1,127 companies. Furthermore, MercadoLibre's ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) is 16.17%, which is higher than 85.88% of 1,126 companies. Over the past decade, the company has maintained profitability for 7 years, showcasing its resilience and operational efficiency.

Growth Trajectory of MercadoLibre

The Growth Rank of MercadoLibre is an exceptional 9/10, reflecting its rapid expansion in the industry. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is a staggering 63.30%, outpacing 96.85% of 1,049 companies. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is also remarkable at 53.50%, exceeding 98.05% of 924 companies. Looking ahead, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 24.16%, which is better than 95.1% of 245 companies. The EPS without NRI Growth Rate for the same future period is projected at 55.31%, surpassing 92.98% of 57 companies. These growth metrics underscore MercadoLibre's strong momentum and potential for continued expansion.

Top Shareholders in MercadoLibre

Leading the pack of MercadoLibre's investors is Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), holding 6,031,832 shares, which translates to an 11.93% share percentage. Following closely is Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio), with 1,023,648 shares, accounting for 2.02% of the company's shares. Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) also makes the list with 480,480 shares, representing a 0.95% share percentage. These top holders reflect the confidence and commitment of institutional investors in MercadoLibre's business model and growth prospects.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, MercadoLibre stands out with its substantial market cap of $80.41 billion. Its closest competitors include JD.com Inc (JD, Financial) with a market cap of $44.66 billion, Coupang Inc (CPNG, Financial) with a market cap of $29.08 billion, and eBay Inc (EBAY, Financial) with a market cap of $21.32 billion. MercadoLibre's market valuation not only reflects its dominant position in the Latin American e-commerce market but also its potential to maintain and extend its lead in the industry.

Conclusion

In summary, MercadoLibre Inc's stock performance has been robust, with a significant 26.35% gain over the past three months, bringing it to a fair valuation according to the GF Value. The company's profitability and growth prospects are strong, as evidenced by its high Profitability and Growth Ranks, as well as its superior margins and growth rates compared to industry peers. MercadoLibre's strategic position within the retail-cyclical industry, coupled with its impressive market cap and the confidence of top shareholders, positions it well for future success. As the company continues to innovate and expand, it remains a compelling option for value investors looking for growth opportunities in the e-commerce sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.