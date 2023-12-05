General Mills (GIS): A Study of Its Market Valuation

General Mills Inc (GIS, Financial) recently experienced a daily loss of -2.45%, contributing to a three-month decline of -6.04%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) sitting at 4.1, investors are keen to understand if the current market valuation accurately reflects the company's intrinsic value. The fundamental question arises: Is General Mills modestly undervalued? This article aims to delve into the valuation analysis of General Mills, offering readers a comprehensive understanding of its current market position.

Company Introduction

General Mills Inc (GIS, Financial) is a formidable player in the global packaged food industry, renowned for its diverse range of products such as snacks, cereal, and convenient meals. With iconic brands like Cheerios and Haagen-Dazs under its belt, General Mills garners a significant portion of its revenue from the United States, which accounts for 81% of its sales. The company's extensive operations span across various continents, including Europe and Asia. Currently, General Mills' stock is trading at $63.58 per share, with a market capitalization of $37 billion. This valuation prompts an intriguing comparison with the GF Value, which estimates the stock's fair value at $77.07, suggesting that General Mills may indeed be modestly undervalued.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, derived from a proprietary method that takes into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past performance, and future business performance projections. According to this measure, General Mills (GIS, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The GF Value Line suggests a fair trading value for the stock, around which the price is expected to fluctuate. If a stock's price is significantly above this line, it may be overvalued, and conversely, if it is below, there could be a higher potential for future returns.

Given General Mills' current price point and market cap, the indication is that the stock could offer a more favorable long-term return in comparison to its business growth, owing to its relative undervaluation.

Link: Discover companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial to evade the risk of permanent capital loss. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide insights into a company's financial robustness. General Mills' cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.04, positioning it lower than 90.36% of its peers in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. With an overall financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, General Mills exhibits a fair financial condition.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies is generally less risky, particularly those with a track record of consistent profitability. General Mills has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years, with a robust operating margin of 16.37%, which outperforms 87.62% of its industry counterparts. This reflects strongly on General Mills's profitability ranking.

Moreover, growth is a pivotal factor in valuation, as it is closely associated with long-term stock performance. General Mills' 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 5.2%, which trails behind 55.23% of companies in its industry. Its EBITDA growth rate for the same period is 4.3%, also lagging behind the industry median.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another method to gauge profitability. When ROIC exceeds WACC, it suggests that the company is generating value for its shareholders. For General Mills, the ROIC is 8.83, slightly above its WACC of 8.63, indicating value creation.

Conclusion

Overall, General Mills (GIS, Financial) presents signs of being modestly undervalued. Its financial health is stable, and its profitability is robust, despite its growth ranking below the median for its industry. For a deeper dive into General Mills' financials, you can view its 30-Year Financials here.

To uncover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, explore the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.