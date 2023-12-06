Assessing Old Dominion Freight Line's Market Value: A Modest Overvaluation?

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL, Financial) has recently experienced a daily loss of -2.83% and a 3-month decline of -6.83%. Despite these fluctuations, the company boasts an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 11.24. Investors are now faced with a critical question: Is Old Dominion Freight Line modestly overvalued? To address this query, a thorough valuation analysis is essential. Read on as we delve into the financial intricacies of Old Dominion Freight Line to determine its true market value.

Company Overview

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL, Financial) stands as the second-largest less-than-truckload carrier in the United States, with a vast network of over 250 service centers and more than 11,000 tractors. Renowned for its operational discipline and efficiency, the company's profitability and capital returns are unmatched in the trucking industry. Strategic initiatives focus on boosting network density through market share gains and sustaining top-tier service through consistent infrastructure investment. The stock currently trades at $387.38 per share with a market cap of $40.90 billion, while the GF Value estimates its fair value at $342.03. This discrepancy sets the stage for an in-depth examination of Old Dominion Freight Line's valuation.

1729645060913426432.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor reflecting past performance and growth, and projected future business performance. Ideally, the stock price should gravitate around the GF Value Line. If a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, potentially leading to lower future returns. Conversely, a price well below the GF Value Line could indicate a stock with higher future returns. According to GuruFocus, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL, Financial) appears modestly overvalued, suggesting a potential for lower long-term returns compared to its business growth.

1729645041984532480.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, assessing its financial strength is crucial as it can help mitigate the risk of permanent loss. Old Dominion Freight Line's cash-to-debt ratio of 2.58 surpasses 82.35% of its peers in the Transportation industry. With a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10, Old Dominion Freight Line's monetary health is robust, indicating a strong foundation for current and potential investors.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in consistently profitable companies over the long term generally presents less risk. Old Dominion Freight Line has maintained profitability for the past decade, with a revenue of $5.90 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $11.24 over the last twelve months. Its operating margin of 28.14% ranks higher than 87.66% of the companies in the Transportation industry. The company's profitability score is a solid 10 out of 10. Growth is also a vital aspect of valuation, and Old Dominion Freight Line's 3-year average revenue growth rate outperforms 76.5% of competitors in the Transportation sector. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 28% ranks well within the industry, indicating a strong growth trajectory.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can reveal its value creation efficiency. Old Dominion Freight Line's ROIC of 27.6 is significantly higher than its WACC of 11.87, indicating the company's effective generation of cash flow relative to the capital invested.

Conclusion

In summary, although Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL, Financial) is considered modestly overvalued, the company's financial condition and profitability are robust, with growth rates surpassing many within the Transportation industry. For a more detailed financial analysis, investors can explore Old Dominion Freight Line's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider checking out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.