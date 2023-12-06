Bank of America Corp's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Assessing the Sustainability and Growth of Bank of America's Dividends

Bank of America Corp (BAC, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on 2023-12-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-30. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Bank of America Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Bank of America Corp Do?

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, boasting over $2.5 trillion in assets. It operates across four main segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer banking arm encompasses its branches, lending services, and small-business solutions, while its Merrill Lynch and private bank divisions offer brokerage and wealth-management services. The company's wholesale operations include investment banking and capital markets activities. With a strong U.S. focus, Bank of America also has a significant international presence.

1729803400092119040.png

A Glimpse at Bank of America Corp's Dividend History

Since 1986, Bank of America Corp has upheld a steady track record of dividend payments, with quarterly distributions to shareholders. The company has demonstrated a commitment to increasing dividends annually since 2009, earning the status of a dividend achiever. This distinction is reserved for companies that have consistently raised their dividends for at least 14 consecutive years.

For a visual representation of this trend, here is a chart illustrating the annual Dividends Per Share over time.

1729803420480630784.png

Breaking Down Bank of America Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

Bank of America Corp boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.04% and a forward dividend yield of 3.25%, indicating anticipated dividend increases in the coming year. In the past three years, the dividend growth rate was 9.20%, which expanded to 15.80% annually over five years. Over the last decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate impressively hit 38.40%. Reflecting on yield and growth, the 5-year yield on cost for Bank of America Corp stock is approximately 6.33%.

1729803441728974848.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

A key indicator of dividend sustainability is the payout ratio, which shows what portion of earnings is returned to shareholders as dividends. Bank of America Corp's dividend payout ratio is currently at 0.25, suggesting a balanced approach between distributing profits and retaining earnings for growth. The company's profitability rank is 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability. With a consistent record of positive net income over the past ten years, Bank of America Corp's financial health appears robust.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Bank of America Corp's growth rank stands at 6 out of 10, pointing to a fair growth outlook. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate, at 6.40% annually, surpasses 51.49% of global competitors. Furthermore, the 3-year EPS growth rate of 5.10% annually outperforms 37.58% of global peers. Lastly, the 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 12.50% outshines 64.91% of competitors, showcasing Bank of America Corp's potential for sustained growth and dividends.

Engaging Conclusion: Bank of America Corp's Dividend Outlook

For value investors, Bank of America Corp presents a compelling case with its reliable dividend history, robust yield, and consistent growth. The company's prudent payout ratio and solid profitability underscore the sustainability of its dividends. Coupled with promising growth metrics, Bank of America Corp stands out as a potentially attractive investment for those seeking steady income and long-term value. As the financial landscape evolves, how will Bank of America Corp adapt to maintain its dividend attractiveness? Will its strategic initiatives align with the dynamic market demands? These are questions investors may ponder as they consider the bank's role in their portfolios.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.