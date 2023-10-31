Okta Inc (OKTA) Posts Strong Revenue Growth and Record Cash Flows in Q3 FY2024

Subscription Revenue Climbs 22% Year-Over-Year Amidst Solid Top-Line Expansion

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Okta Inc (OKTA) reports a 21% increase in Q3 revenue year-over-year.
  • Non-GAAP operating income hits a record $85 million, with a margin of 15%.
  • Company achieves record operating and free cash flows of $156 million and $150 million, respectively.
  • Okta Inc (OKTA) provides a positive outlook for Q4 FY2024 and preliminary guidance for FY2025.
Article's Main Image

On November 29, 2023, Okta Inc (OKTA, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company reported a significant 21% increase in total revenue, reaching $584 million, with subscription revenue growing by 22% to $569 million compared to the same period last year. This growth is a testament to the company's robust performance and the increasing demand for its identity management solutions.

Financial Performance Overview

Okta Inc (OKTA, Financial) achieved a substantial year-over-year growth in current remaining performance obligations (cRPO), which grew 16% to $1.83 billion. The company's operating cash flow and free cash flow both reached record highs of $156 million and $150 million, respectively, representing significant improvements from the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Despite a challenging macro environment and the potential impact of the October 2023 security incident, Okta Inc (OKTA, Financial) delivered a strong financial performance. The GAAP operating loss improved to $111 million, or 19% of total revenue, a substantial reduction from the $207 million, or 43% of total revenue, reported in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP operating income reached a record $85 million, or 15% of total revenue, a stark contrast to the break-even non-GAAP operating income in the prior year's quarter.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Okta Inc (OKTA, Financial) reported a GAAP net loss of $81 million, with a net loss per share of $0.49. This is an improvement from the GAAP net loss of $209 million and a net loss per share of $1.32 in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $79 million, with basic and diluted net income per share of $0.48 and $0.44, respectively, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.00 in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of October 31, 2023, Okta Inc (OKTA, Financial) had $2.13 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. The company also repurchased $150 million principal amount of convertible senior notes due in 2026, resulting in a gain on early extinguishment of debt of $18 million.

Forward-Looking Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Okta Inc (OKTA, Financial) expects total revenue of $585 million to $587 million, representing a growth rate of 15% year-over-year. The company anticipates a non-GAAP operating income of $102 million to $104 million, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 17% to 18%, and a non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.50 to $0.51.

For the full fiscal year 2024, Okta Inc (OKTA, Financial) now expects total revenue of $2.243 billion to $2.245 billion, a 21% increase year-over-year, with a non-GAAP operating income of $283 million to $285 million and a non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $1.47 to $1.48.

The company also provided a preliminary outlook for fiscal 2025, projecting total revenue of $2.460 billion to $2.470 billion, representing a growth rate of 10% year-over-year, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 17% and a non-GAAP free cash flow margin of at least 19%.

Conclusion

Okta Inc (OKTA, Financial)'s third quarter fiscal year 2024 results reflect a company that is not only growing its top-line revenue but also improving its profitability and cash flow generation. The record non-GAAP operating profit and free cash flow underscore the company's operational efficiency and financial health. With a positive outlook for the coming quarters, Okta Inc (OKTA) appears well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and deliver value to its stakeholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Okta Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.