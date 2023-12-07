Workday Inc (WDAY, Financial) has experienced a significant daily gain of 11.02%, with a 3-month gain of 9.05%. Despite these impressive statistics, the core question remains: is the stock modestly undervalued? With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.24, investors may wonder if the current market price reflects the true value of the company. This article delves into a valuation analysis to determine the intrinsic worth of Workday (WDAY), inviting readers to explore the detailed financial assessment that follows.

Workday is a leading software company specializing in human capital management (HCM), financial management, and business planning solutions. Operating exclusively in the cloud, the Pleasanton, California-based firm has grown significantly since its inception in 2005, now boasting over 12,000 employees. With a current stock price of $263.49 and a GF Value of $310.72, Workday presents a compelling case for evaluation. The company's market capitalization stands at $75.50 billion, with sales reaching $7 billion. However, its operating margin is reported at -1.47%, indicating a potential area of concern for investors.

Understanding the GF Value of Workday

The GF Value is a proprietary metric designed to estimate the intrinsic value of a stock. This figure is calculated by analyzing historical trading multiples, incorporating a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and considering analyst estimates for future business performance. The GF Value Line, visible on our summary page, indicates the fair trading value of a stock.

For Workday (WDAY, Financial), the GF Value suggests that the company is modestly undervalued. This valuation is predicated on the stock's historical multiples, an internal adjustment reflecting the company's past business growth, and projections of future business performance. When a stock trades significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, potentially leading to poorer future returns. Conversely, a price below the GF Value Line could indicate undervaluation and the prospect of higher future returns. At the current price, Workday's stock appears to offer an attractive investment opportunity.

Given Workday's relative undervaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to surpass its business growth, offering a potentially lucrative opportunity for investors.

Evaluating Workday's Financial Strength

Investors must consider a company's financial strength to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. Workday's cash-to-debt ratio is 2.04, placing it in the middle range compared to its peers in the Software industry. GuruFocus ranks Workday's financial strength as 6 out of 10, indicating a fair balance sheet. This assessment is crucial for investors seeking stable investments.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Long-term profitability is a key indicator of a company's investment potential. Workday has been profitable for 1 out of the past 10 years, with a 12-month revenue of $7 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.24. However, its operating margin of -1.47% is a concern, ranking lower than many competitors. Overall, GuruFocus assigns Workday a profitability rank of 4 out of 10.

When it comes to growth, Workday's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 15.2% is commendable, outperforming 65.31% of companies in the Software industry. However, its EBITDA growth rate over the same period is 0%, which is less encouraging.

ROIC vs. WACC Analysis

An important measure of profitability is the comparison between a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Workday's ROIC of -11.37 over the past 12 months suggests challenges in generating cash flow relative to its invested capital, as it is lower than the WACC of 10.58, indicating that the company may not be creating value for shareholders.

Conclusive Insights on Workday's Valuation

Overall, Workday (WDAY, Financial) stock appears modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, but its profitability raises concerns. Its growth, while competitive in terms of revenue, does not translate into EBITDA growth. To gain a deeper understanding of Workday's financial health, investors are encouraged to review the company's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.