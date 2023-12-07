Insider Sell Alert: EVP and CFO Luis Visoso Sells Shares of Unity Software Inc

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U), a leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, has recently seen a significant insider sell from one of its top executives. Luis Visoso, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Unity Software Inc, has parted with 16,876 shares of the company's stock on November 27, 2023. This transaction has caught the attention of investors and market analysts, as insider activity can often provide valuable insights into a company's financial health and future prospects. Who is Luis Visoso? Luis Visoso holds a pivotal role at Unity Software Inc as the EVP and CFO. His responsibilities include overseeing the company's financial operations, which encompass financial planning and analysis, accounting, tax, treasury, and investor relations. Visoso's extensive experience in finance and strategic planning is crucial for Unity's growth and profitability. Prior to joining Unity, Visoso has served in leadership roles at other prominent technology companies, bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table. Unity Software Inc's Business Description Unity Software Inc is at the forefront of the digital content creation industry, providing a comprehensive suite of software solutions that enable developers to create, run, and monetize RT3D content across various platforms. The company's engine is widely recognized for its versatility and is used not only in the gaming industry but also in sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, and more. Unity's mission is to democratize game development and enable success for creators around the globe through its accessible and powerful platform. Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price The recent sell by Luis Visoso is part of a broader pattern of insider selling at Unity Software Inc. Over the past year, Visoso has sold a total of 48,874 shares and has not made any purchases. This could be interpreted in several ways. On one hand, insiders might sell shares for personal financial reasons that do not necessarily reflect their outlook on the company's future. On the other hand, consistent selling by insiders, especially without any corresponding buys, might raise questions about their confidence in the company's valuation or growth prospects. 1730165796723814400.png The insider trend image above shows the history of insider transactions for Unity Software Inc. Notably, there have been zero insider buys and 52 insider sells over the past year. This trend suggests that insiders, including Visoso, may believe that the stock is fully valued or that they see better investment opportunities elsewhere. Valuation and Market Reaction On the day of the insider's recent sell, Unity Software Inc's shares were trading at $28.18, giving the company a market cap of $11.537 billion. This valuation is significant, as it reflects investor sentiment and the market's expectations for the company's future performance. 1730165815262638080.png The GF Value image above indicates that Unity Software Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.4, with a GuruFocus Value of $70.30. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap and investors should think twice before investing. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts. The discrepancy between the current trading price and the GF Value could imply that the market is undervaluing Unity Software Inc, or it could indicate that the GF Value has not yet adjusted to new information that the market has already priced in. The insider selling trend might be seen as a confirmation that the stock's current price is more reflective of its fair value, despite the seemingly low price-to-GF-Value ratio. Conclusion The sale of shares by EVP and CFO Luis Visoso is a significant event for Unity Software Inc and its investors. While the reasons behind the insider's decision to sell are not publicly known, the pattern of insider selling at the company could be a signal for investors to carefully evaluate their positions in the stock. With the market cap of Unity Software Inc standing at over $11 billion and the stock trading below its GF Value, investors are faced with a complex valuation puzzle. As always, it is essential for investors to conduct their own due diligence and consider the broader market context when interpreting insider transactions and making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.