What's Driving Glacier Bancorp Inc's Surprising 11% Stock Rally?

Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI, Financial) has recently caught the attention of investors with its notable stock performance. Over the past week, the company's stock price has seen a 5.07% gain, and looking at a broader timeframe, it has surged by 11.44% over the past three months. With a current market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a stock price of $34.18, Glacier Bancorp's upward trajectory in the market is a point of interest for value investors. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the stock is currently modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $46.96, compared to a past GF Value of $50.84. This indicates that while the stock was previously considered significantly undervalued, its recent price increase has brought it closer to its intrinsic value.

Introduction to Glacier Bancorp Inc

Glacier Bancorp Inc operates as a regional bank holding company, providing a spectrum of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, Glacier Bank. The company has a strong presence in the Northwestern United States, with banking offices spread across Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Glacier Bancorp's offerings include deposits, loans, and mortgage origination services, catering to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and public entities. The bank's strategic focus is on internal growth and selective acquisitions, with commercial real estate loans making up a significant portion of its portfolio and net interest income being the primary revenue driver.

Assessing Glacier Bancorp's Profitability

Glacier Bancorp's financial health is reflected in its Profitability Rank of 6/10, which is a solid score indicating the company's ability to generate profits consistently. The bank's Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.65%, outperforming 36.67% of 1,459 companies in the banking industry. Furthermore, its Return on Assets (ROA) of 0.91% is better than 47.33% of 1,462 companies, showcasing efficient asset utilization. Impressively, Glacier Bancorp has maintained profitability for the past 10 years, a feat better than 99.93% of 1,470 companies, underscoring its financial stability and operational efficiency.

Growth Prospects of Glacier Bancorp

The company's Growth Rank is 7/10, indicating a strong growth trajectory. Glacier Bancorp's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 5.20%, surpassing 43.87% of 1,411 companies in the sector. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is even more impressive at 7.30%, better than 62.23% of 1,353 companies. When it comes to earnings, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 5.50%, and the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is a robust 10.00%, both of which are higher than the industry median. These growth rates demonstrate Glacier Bancorp's ability to expand its earnings and revenue consistently, which is a positive sign for potential investors.

Notable Shareholders in Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp's shareholder base includes several prominent investors. Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the leading holder with 1,250,472 shares, representing a 1.13% share percentage. Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) holds 229,225 shares, accounting for 0.21% of the company's shares, while Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) owns 112,033 shares, equating to a 0.1% share percentage. The involvement of these significant investors reflects confidence in Glacier Bancorp's business model and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its peers, Glacier Bancorp stands strong in the banking industry. Its competitors include Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC, Financial) with a market cap of $3.53 billion, First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN, Financial) also at $3.79 billion, and TFS Financial Corp (TFSL, Financial) closely behind with a market cap of $3.78 billion. Glacier Bancorp's comparable market capitalization and recent stock performance suggest that it is holding its own in a competitive market.

Conclusion

In summary, Glacier Bancorp Inc's stock performance and valuation paint a picture of a company that is both growing and profitable. The stock's recent gains reflect its modest undervaluation compared to its intrinsic value, as calculated by the GF Value. The company's consistent profitability and above-average growth rates in revenue and earnings per share position it well within the banking industry. With significant shareholders maintaining their stakes and a competitive market position, Glacier Bancorp appears to be a compelling choice for value investors looking for stability and growth potential in the financial sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.