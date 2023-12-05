Lands' End Inc (LE) Reports Mixed Q3 Fiscal 2023 Results Amidst Strategic Adjustments

Net Loss Widens Due to Goodwill Impairment, Yet Gross Margin and Inventory Management Show Improvement

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Gross profit increased by 2.8% with a significant 700 basis point expansion in gross margin.
  • Net revenue declined by 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year, while net loss widened primarily due to a non-cash goodwill impairment charge.
  • Adjusted EBITDA saw a slight increase, and the company achieved a 25% reduction in year-over-year inventory.
  • Lands' End Inc (LE) provided an optimistic outlook for Q4, with expected net revenue between $490 million and $520 million.
Article's Main Image

On December 5, 2023, Lands' End Inc (LE, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the third quarter ended October 27, 2023. The company's CEO, Andrew McLean, commented on the strategic efforts to generate more profitable sales, which led to an increase in gross profit dollars and a substantial gross margin expansion. Despite a decrease in net revenue by 12.5% to $324.7 million, the company's gross profit rose by 2.8% to $152.6 million, with gross margin improving by approximately 700 basis points to 47.0%.

Financial Performance Overview

Lands' End Inc (LE, Financial) faced a challenging quarter with net revenue falling to $324.7 million, a 12.5% decrease from the previous year's $371.0 million. This decline was attributed to a strategic reduction in promotional activity and improved inventory management, which resulted in higher margins but lower clearance inventory sales. The company's net loss significantly increased to $112.4 million, or a $3.52 loss per diluted share, primarily due to a non-cash $106.7 million impairment of goodwill. This compares to a net loss of $4.7 million, or $0.14 loss per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.

Key Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was slightly up at $17.3 million compared to $16.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The adjusted net loss was $3.6 million, or $0.11 loss per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.05 loss per diluted share, in the prior year's quarter.

Inventory and Cash Flow Highlights

The company's inventory management improved, with a 25.3% decrease in inventory, driven by efforts to enhance inventory efficiency. Net cash provided by operations showed a significant improvement, with $36.7 million for the 39 weeks ended October 27, 2023, compared to net cash used in operations of $126.0 million for the same period last year.

Outlook and Strategic Moves

Lands' End Inc (LE, Financial) provided an optimistic outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, expecting net revenue between $490 million and $520 million. The company also anticipates net income to be between $4.0 million and $7.0 million, with diluted earnings per share between $0.13 and $0.22. For the full fiscal year 2023, net revenue is now expected to be between $1.45 billion and $1.48 billion, with a net loss between $118.0 million and $115.0 million.

Strategically, the company launched an exclusive women’s swim collection at Target and executed a license for all Kids categories, excluding school uniforms, starting in fiscal 2024. These moves align with Lands' End Inc (LE, Financial)'s asset-light licensing strategy aimed at improving profitability.

Investor Relations and Future Prospects

The company will host a conference call to review its third quarter financial results and related matters. Investors and interested parties can access the call through the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Lands' End Inc (LE, Financial) continues to navigate through a challenging retail environment with a focus on strategic initiatives to drive profitability and shareholder value. The company's efforts to manage inventory and expand gross margins have shown positive results, and its outlook for the upcoming quarter reflects a cautious optimism for continued improvement.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lands' End Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.