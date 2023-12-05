Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Faces Headwinds in Q3 2023 as Net Sales Decline by 9.1%

Amidst Market Contraction, DBI Focuses on Innovation and Cash Flow Strength

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) reports a 9.1% decrease in net sales during the third quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS stands at $0.24, with reported net income of $10.1 million.
  • DBI reaffirms its full-year 2023 guidance, with net sales expected to be down by high-single digits.
  • The company continues to return value to shareholders, repurchasing 7.6 million shares and declaring a dividend.
Article's Main Image

On December 5, 2023, Designer Brands Inc. (DBI, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the third quarter ended October 28, 2023. The company, a leading entity in the footwear and accessories market, faced significant challenges including a contraction in the footwear market and unseasonably warm weather, which led to a decrease in customer demand for shoes.

Financial Performance Overview

DBI's net sales saw a reduction of 9.1%, amounting to $786.3 million, with total comparable sales also decreasing by 9.3%. Gross profit declined to $256.4 million compared to $285.8 million in the previous year, and gross margin slightly decreased to 32.6%. The reported net income attributable to DBI was $10.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, which includes after-tax charges from restructuring and CEO transition costs. Adjusted for these items, the net income was $14.8 million, or $0.24 per adjusted diluted EPS.

Liquidity and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents stood at $54.6 million at quarter's end, with $213.3 million available under the senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility and $85.0 million under the new term loan credit agreement. The company's debt decreased to $375.5 million from $415.5 million year-over-year. Notably, net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months was $202.5 million, a significant increase from $37.9 million in the same period last year.

Shareholder Returns and Store Operations

DBI continued its commitment to shareholder returns, repurchasing 7.6 million shares for $79.7 million and announcing a dividend payment of $0.05 per share. Store operations saw the opening of one store in the U.S. and six in Canada, bringing the total to 499 U.S. stores and 144 Canadian stores.

Outlook and Strategic Initiatives

Despite the current pressures, CEO Doug Howe expressed a commitment to innovation and returning to the company's roots as a fashion footwear retailer. The company is executing several initiatives, including assortment refreshment and new marketing strategies, to reinforce its business. DBI is also making progress in positioning for long-term success while maintaining strong cash flow and liquidity.

Updated 2023 Financial Outlook

DBI reaffirmed its guidance for the full year 2023, with net sales growth, excluding Keds, expected to be down by high-single digits. The incremental net sales from the Keds acquisition are projected to be between $60.0 million and $70.0 million. Diluted EPS, excluding Keds, is anticipated to be between $0.40 and $0.70.

Conference Call and Webcast

The company hosted a conference call to discuss the results, providing investors and analysts with the opportunity to engage directly with DBI's management team. A live webcast was also available, with an archived version accessible until December 19, 2023.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI, Financial) is navigating a challenging economic landscape with a focus on strategic initiatives and maintaining financial stability. As the company adapts to market conditions and consumer preferences, it remains committed to delivering value to its shareholders and positioning itself for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Designer Brands Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.