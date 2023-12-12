Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $251.6, Fleetcor Technologies Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 0%, marked against a three-month change of -7.79%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Fleetcor Technologies Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

While the financial strength rank is moderate, the other components such as profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum are impressively high. GuruFocus assigned Fleetcor Technologies Inc a GF Score of 92 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Fleetcor Technologies Inc's Business

Fleetcor Technologies Inc is a provider of specialized payment products with a market cap of $18.17 billion and sales of $3.70 billion. The company boasts an operating margin of 43.25%, reflecting its efficiency in managing expenses relative to revenue. Fleetcor Technologies Inc offers a range of services including fleet cards, food cards, corporate lodging discount cards, and other specialized payment services. Its systems enable customers to manage and control their commercial payments and loyalty-card programs. The client base spans commercial fleet operators, major oil companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. Additionally, Fleetcor Technologies Inc provides customized analysis solutions to its clients, enhancing business productivity tracking capabilities. The United States is the company's largest geographic operating segment.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank reflects Fleetcor Technologies Inc's superior ability to generate earnings compared to its competitors. The company's profitability is further affirmed by the Piotroski F-Score, which is based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale evaluating profitability, funding, and operating efficiency. Fleetcor Technologies Inc's solid financial situation is evident from its high score on this scale. Moreover, the company's Predictability Rank of 3.5 stars out of five highlights its consistent operational performance, which bolsters investor confidence in its future prospects.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Fleetcor Technologies Inc's high Growth Rank underscores its commitment to business expansion. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 14.9% surpasses 64.67% of the companies in the Software industry. Fleetcor Technologies Inc has also experienced a significant increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. The three-year EBITDA growth rate is 11.2%, and the five-year rate is 8.3%, indicating the company's sustained ability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering Fleetcor Technologies Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking to capitalize on such high-performing companies can explore more options with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen. As Fleetcor Technologies Inc continues to navigate the competitive payment solutions landscape, its strategic initiatives and operational efficiency set the stage for future success. Will this trajectory propel Fleetcor Technologies Inc to new heights in the evolving digital economy?

