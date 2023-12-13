With a notable daily gain of 11.97% and a 3-month gain of 8.57%, Adecoagro SA (AGRO, Financial) has captured the attention of investors. A key metric in this evaluation is its Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 1.36. The pivotal question we aim to answer is whether the stock is Fairly Valued at the current juncture. The following analysis delves into the valuation of Adecoagro SA (AGRO) to provide investors with a clearer picture of its market standing.

Company Introduction

Adecoagro SA is a Luxembourg-based agricultural powerhouse, engaged in a variety of sectors including crop farming, dairy operations, and sugar, ethanol, energy production, and land transformation. The company's segments include Farming, Sugar, Ethanol and Energy, and Land Transformation. With a stock price of $12.35 and a GF Value of $11.69, the comparison between the market price and the estimated fair value sets the stage for an in-depth valuation analysis.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the intrinsic value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. Adecoagro SA (AGRO, Financial)'s current stock price of $12.35, with a market cap of $1.30 billion, suggests that it is fairly valued. This assessment is based on the company's historical trading patterns, past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance.

Since Adecoagro SA is fairly valued, the expected long-term return of its stock is likely to be in line with the company's business growth rate.

Link: Discover companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investors must scrutinize a company's financial strength to avoid potential capital loss. Adecoagro SA's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.27 is lower than 63.21% of the companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. This leads GuruFocus to rate Adecoagro SA's financial strength as 5 out of 10, reflecting a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, particularly those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. With a strong operating margin of 18.13%, which is higher than 90.68% of its industry peers, Adecoagro SA's profitability is ranked 8 out of 10. This indicates a robust profitability profile.

Growth is a critical valuation factor, and Adecoagro SA's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 17.5% outpaces 77.94% of its industry counterparts. Similarly, its EBITDA growth rate of 17.4% is higher than 68% of the companies in the same industry, signaling strong value creation potential for shareholders.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can reveal its value creation efficiency. Adecoagro SA's ROIC of 6.73 is slightly below its WACC of 6.91, suggesting a need for improvement in generating cash flow relative to capital invested.

Conclusion

Overall, Adecoagro SA (AGRO, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. It ranks well in terms of growth within the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. For a more detailed look into Adecoagro SA's financials, investors can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To uncover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, be sure to check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.