Occidental Petroleum Corp's Dividend Analysis

Understanding Occidental Petroleum's Upcoming Dividend and Historical Performance

Occidental Petroleum Corp(OXY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.18 per share, payable on 2024-01-16, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-07. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Occidental Petroleum Corps dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Occidental Petroleum Corp Do?

Occidental Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. At the end of 2022, the company reported net proved reserves of 3.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 1,159 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022 at a ratio of 75% oil and natural gas liquids and 25% natural gas.

A Glimpse at Occidental Petroleum Corp's Dividend History

Occidental Petroleum Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1985. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Occidental Petroleum Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Occidental Petroleum Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.16% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.24%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Occidental Petroleum Corp's annual dividend growth rate was -45.10%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -48.50% per year. And over the past decade, Occidental Petroleum Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -22.00%.

Based on Occidental Petroleum Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Occidental Petroleum Corp stock as of today is approximately 0.04%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Occidental Petroleum Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.15.

Occidental Petroleum Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Occidental Petroleum Corp's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 6 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Occidental Petroleum Corp's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Occidental Petroleum Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Occidental Petroleum Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 12.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 53.13% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Occidental Petroleum Corp's earnings increased by approximately 152.20% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 94.85% of global competitors.

Next Steps in Dividend Investing

In conclusion, Occidental Petroleum Corp's dividend payments, despite a historical decline in growth rates, remain supported by a low payout ratio and sound profitability. With significant earnings growth and a positive growth rank, the company's dividends appear to have a strong foundation for sustainability. However, investors should always consider the broader economic context and company-specific factors when evaluating dividend stocks. For those interested in expanding their portfolio with dividend-yielding assets, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

