Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Reports 12% Revenue Growth in Q3 Fiscal 2024

Subscription Services Lead the Way with a 12% Year-Over-Year Increase

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total revenues reached $616.5 million, marking a 12% increase year over year.
  • Non-GAAP net income saw a significant rise of 19% year over year.
  • Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) provides a positive financial outlook for the upcoming fiscal year.
  • The company continues to innovate and expand in the life sciences industry cloud solutions market.
Article's Main Image

On December 6, 2023, Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company reported a robust 12% year-over-year increase in total revenues, which amounted to $616.5 million. Subscription services were a significant contributor, also growing by 12% compared to the same period last year, reaching $494.9 million.

Financial Performance Highlights

Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV, Financial) demonstrated solid financial growth in the third quarter. Operating income increased by 6% year over year to $128.5 million, while non-GAAP operating income rose by 7% to $234.6 million. Net income experienced a notable surge of 25% from the previous year, totaling $135.2 million. This growth translated into a fully diluted net income per share of $0.83, up from $0.67 in the same quarter last year. Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share also saw an increase, reaching $1.34 compared to $1.13 year over year.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

CEO Peter Gassner highlighted the company's continued progress in areas such as Vault CRM and the introduction of new innovations within the Veeva Commercial Cloud. These developments are expected to drive durable, profitable growth in the future. CFO Brent Bowman expressed confidence in the company's trajectory towards long-term targets, emphasizing the early stages of a large and growing opportunity.

We are managing the business well and continue to track towards our longer term targets," said CFO Brent Bowman. "We’re in the early innings of a large and growing opportunity, and we believe our software, data, and high-value services will enable us to drive growth and profitability through 2030 and beyond."

For the fiscal fourth quarter ending January 31, 2024, Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV, Financial) anticipates total revenues between $620 and $622 million, with a non-GAAP operating income of about $227 million and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $1.30. The company also updated its guidance for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024, projecting total revenues between $2,353 and $2,355 million, non-GAAP operating income of about $830 million, and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $4.76. Additionally, Veeva reiterates its fiscal year 2025 guidance, expecting total revenues of at least $2,750 million and non-GAAP operating income of at least $1,000 million.

Financial Statements Overview

The balance sheet as of October 31, 2023, shows that Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV, Financial) has a strong cash and cash equivalents position of $743.7 million, with total current assets amounting to $4.3 billion. The company's total assets stood at $5.2 billion, while total liabilities were $846.0 million, resulting in a healthy total stockholders' equity of $4.4 billion.

The income statement reflects the company's revenue growth, with a 12% increase in total revenues and a 25% increase in net income year over year. The cash flow statement details the operational efficiency and financial health of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV, Financial), with significant cash generated from operations.

Investor and Media Relations

Investors and media can find additional information and analysis in the investor presentation on Veeva's investor relations website. A Q&A conference call was held on December 6, 2023, and a replay is available on the investor relations website.

Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV, Financial) continues to assert its leadership in the life sciences industry cloud solutions market, backed by strong financial results and a positive outlook for the future. The company's commitment to innovation and customer success positions it well for sustained growth and profitability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Veeva Systems Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.