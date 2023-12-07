Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) Reports Growth in Full-Year Revenue and Provides Fiscal 2024 Outlook

MITK's Preliminary Fiscal 2023 Results Show Revenue Increase and Strong Non-GAAP Net Income

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total revenue for fiscal 2023 increased by 19% year-over-year to $171.9 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income reached $43.8 million, marking a significant financial achievement for the company.
  • MITK provides fiscal 2024 guidance with expected revenue between $180.0 million and $185.0 million.
  • Despite delays in filing, MITK plans to request an extension from Nasdaq following a delist determination letter.
Article's Main Image

On December 7, 2023, Mitek Systems Inc (MITK, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing preliminary financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, and providing guidance for the upcoming fiscal year. The company, a global leader in digital identity and fraud prevention, reported a 19% increase in total revenue, reaching $171.9 million. The GAAP net income was reported at $7.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, while the non-GAAP net income stood at $43.8 million, or $0.94 per diluted share. Cash flow from operations was strong at $31.4 million, and the company ended the fiscal year with $134.9 million in total cash and investments.

CEO and CFO Commentary

CEO Max Carnecchia expressed satisfaction with the company's performance, stating,

We exceeded our fiscal 2023 revenue guidance and delivered full-year revenue growth of 19% and a non-GAAP operating margin of 31% for our fiscal year ended September 30, 2023."
He highlighted the growth in Deposits and Identity revenue and emphasized the company's strong net revenue retention rate of over 115%. Carnecchia also noted the company's focus on driving shareholder value through cash flow and assessing capital allocation alternatives, including share repurchase programs.

Interim CFO Fuad Ahmad provided additional insights into the financials, mentioning a significant multi-year mobile deposit reorder that contributed to the fiscal 2023 revenue. Ahmad also committed to the Identity business reaching at least breakeven from a profitability standpoint by the end of fiscal 2024.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance and Filing Status

Looking ahead, MITK expects its full-year revenue for fiscal 2024 to be in the range of $180.0 million to $185.0 million, with a non-GAAP operating margin between 30.0% and 31.0%. However, the company anticipates a delay in filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023, due to late commencement of the year-end audit. MITK plans to request a hearing following receipt of a delist determination letter from Nasdaq.

Financial Performance Analysis

The non-GAAP net income reconciliation table provided by MITK shows a robust financial performance with a significant increase in non-GAAP net income from $39.6 million in fiscal 2022 to $43.8 million in fiscal 2023. This improvement is after considering various non-GAAP adjustments, including amortization, acquisition-related costs, and stock compensation expense. The company's focus on non-GAAP measures helps provide a clearer picture of its operational efficiency and underlying profitability.

In conclusion, Mitek Systems Inc (MITK, Financial) has demonstrated a strong fiscal 2023 performance with notable revenue growth and a solid non-GAAP net income. The company's guidance for fiscal 2024 suggests continued growth, despite the anticipated delay in its annual filing. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to MITK's strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value and achieving profitability in its Identity business segment.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Mitek Systems Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.