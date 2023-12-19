Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV's Dividend Analysis

Understanding the Dividend Dynamics of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (PAC, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $2.16 per share, payable on 2023-12-26, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-13. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV Do?

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV operates within the airport sector, focusing on the construction, development, and operation of airports in Mexico. The company's business is divided into segments, with the Guadalajara segment being its most significant revenue contributor. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV's operations are crucial to transportation infrastructure and tourism, two vital components of Mexico's economy.

A Glimpse at Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV's Dividend History

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV has established a track record of consistent dividend payments since 2021, with dividends being distributed on a quarterly basis. This consistency is a positive sign for investors looking for regular income streams from their investments.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share to help track historical trends.

Breaking Down Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV's Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.38% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.85%, indicating an expectation of increased dividend payments in the coming year. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was an impressive 19.60%.

Considering the dividend yield and the five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV stock is approximately 4.38%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio is a critical metric for evaluating the sustainability of a company's dividend. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV's payout ratio stands at 0.81 as of 2023-09-30, which may raise concerns about the long-term sustainability of its dividend payments.

However, the company's profitability rank is strong at 9 out of 10, indicating good profitability prospects. The consistent positive net income over the past decade further reinforces the company's financial stability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV's growth rank of 9 out of 10 reflects a solid growth trajectory compared to its competitors. The company's strong revenue per share and a 3-year revenue growth rate of 20.40% per year, outperforming 81.32% of global competitors, suggest a robust business model.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate of 19.60% per year, outperforming 57.92% of global competitors, and a 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 9.90%, outperforming 51.97% of global competitors, further support the potential for sustained dividend payments.

Concluding Insights on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV's Dividend Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV's dividend payments, growth rate, payout ratio, and growth metrics paint a comprehensive picture for investors. While the payout ratio may seem high, the company's strong profitability and growth indicators suggest that the dividend could be maintained. Investors should consider these factors in light of their investment strategy and risk tolerance. For those seeking high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium offers a High Dividend Yield Screener to facilitate informed investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.