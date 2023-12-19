Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $106.56, Skyworks Solutions Inc has witnessed a daily loss of 0.13%, marked against a three-month change of 9.42%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Skyworks Solutions Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, and growth, but a moderate GF Value rank, GuruFocus assigned Skyworks Solutions Inc the GF Score of 93 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Skyworks Solutions Inc's Business

Skyworks Solutions Inc, with a market cap of $17.04 billion and sales of $4.77 billion, is a leading semiconductor company known for its wireless connectivity components. The company's operating margin stands at 24.16%, showcasing its efficiency in managing operations. Skyworks Solutions Inc produces semiconductors for wireless handsets and other devices, including power amplifiers, filters, switches, and integrated front-end modules. Its customer base is primarily large smartphone manufacturers, but it is also expanding into other applications such as wireless routers, medical devices, and automobiles.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Skyworks Solutions Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Skyworks Solutions Inc stands impressively at 17.91, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5. With an Altman Z-Score of 6.68, Skyworks Solutions Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.32, Skyworks Solutions Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Skyworks Solutions Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. Its strong Predictability Rank of 3.5 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Skyworks Solutions Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 14.7%, which outperforms better than 56.67% of 877 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Moreover, Skyworks Solutions Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 14, and the rate over the past five years is 9.9. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering Skyworks Solutions Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking to capitalize on this momentum can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen. With its solid financial foundation and growth prospects, Skyworks Solutions Inc stands as a compelling investment for those looking to enhance their portfolio's performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.