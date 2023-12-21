Glaukos (GKOS): A Fair Valuation in the Volatile Market

Deciphering the True Market Value Amidst Recent Price Fluctuations

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Glaukos Corp (GKOS, Financial) has experienced a notable daily loss of 3.2% and a significant 3-month decline of 20.68%, with a Loss Per Share of $2.69. Investors are keen to understand—is Glaukos fairly valued in the current market? This article delves into Glaukos's valuation, providing an in-depth analysis for investors considering this stock.

Company Introduction

Glaukos Corp is a pioneer in ophthalmic medical technology, primarily focusing on developing innovative products and procedures for glaucoma treatment. Their flagship product, iStent, is complemented by a robust product pipeline aimed at revolutionizing glaucoma care. The company's current market price of $60.42 is juxtaposed with a Fair Value (GF Value) of $57.48, hinting at a close alignment with its estimated intrinsic value. This comparison sets the stage for a deeper evaluation of Glaukos's financial health and market position.

1735092543655309312.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that assesses the intrinsic value of a stock, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance projections. When a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, potentially leading to inferior future returns. Conversely, a price below the GF Value Line could indicate undervaluation and the possibility of superior future returns. Currently, Glaukos (GKOS, Financial) appears to be fairly valued, suggesting that its stock price may move in tandem with the company's business growth rate.

1735092523405209600.png

Financial Strength

When investing, it's crucial to consider a company's financial strength to mitigate the risk of capital loss. Glaukos's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.78 places it below 66.55% of its peers in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. With a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, Glaukos exhibits a fair level of financial stability.

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability is a key indicator of a company's investment potential. Glaukos has maintained profitability for 2 out of the past 10 years, reporting a revenue of $303.60 million and a Loss Per Share of $2.69 over the past year. However, its operating margin of -37.49% falls short when compared to industry standards. The company's profitability is rated at 3 out of 10, reflecting poor performance.

Growth is a vital factor in valuation, with a strong correlation to long-term stock performance. Glaukos's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 1.2% ranks unfavorably within its industry, as does its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of -4%. Such figures suggest that Glaukos's growth prospects may be limited compared to its competitors.

ROIC vs. WACC

An effective way to gauge profitability is by comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). A higher ROIC than WACC typically indicates value creation. Over the past 12 months, Glaukos's ROIC of -19.53 has lagged behind its WACC of 6.69, suggesting that the company may not be effectively generating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

Ultimately, Glaukos (GKOS, Financial) seems to be fairly valued based on current market indicators. While the company's financial condition is stable, its profitability and growth prospects are less than stellar, ranking below many of its industry counterparts. Investors interested in a deeper financial analysis can explore Glaukos's 30-Year Financials here.

Discover High-Quality Investments

To uncover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.