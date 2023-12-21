In a recent transaction on December 11, 2023, Michael Garrison, the Executive Vice President & President of Medical for Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX), sold 1,239 shares of the company's stock. This move has caught the attention of investors and analysts who closely monitor insider activities as an indicator of a company's financial health and future performance.

Who is Michael Garrison?

About Becton Dickinson & Co

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Valuation and GF Value Analysis

Conclusion

Michael Garrison is a seasoned executive within the healthcare industry, holding a significant leadership role at Becton Dickinson & Co. As the EVP & President of the Medical segment, Garrison is responsible for overseeing a critical division within the company that focuses on delivering medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products to healthcare institutions worldwide. His position grants him an in-depth understanding of the company's operations, strategic direction, and financial health.Becton Dickinson & Co, commonly known as BD, is a global medical technology company that is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of a wide range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. The company operates through various segments, including BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public. The company's commitment to enhancing medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care has established it as a leader in the medical technology industry.The recent sale by Michael Garrison is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where he has sold a total of 2,539 shares and has not made any purchases. This pattern of insider selling could be interpreted in various ways. While some investors might see it as a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects, it is also common for executives to sell shares for personal financial planning, diversification, or other non-company related reasons. The insider transaction history for Becton Dickinson & Co shows a lack of insider buys over the past year, with a total of 7 insider sells during the same period. This trend might raise questions among investors about the insiders' long-term confidence in the stock.When analyzing the relationship between insider trading activity and the stock price, it is essential to consider the context of each transaction. In the case of Becton Dickinson & Co, the stock was trading at $232.46 on the day of Garrison's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $69.83 billion. This price point is significant as it reflects the market's valuation of the company against its earnings and future growth potential. The price-earnings ratio of Becton Dickinson & Co stands at 48.48, which is higher than the industry median of 30.715 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This elevated P/E ratio could suggest that the stock is priced on the higher end compared to its earnings, which might be a factor in the insider's decision to sell shares.Considering the stock's valuation, with a price of $232.46 and a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $262.65, Becton Dickinson & Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89. This indicates that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.The GF Value serves as a benchmark for investors to gauge whether a stock is undervalued or overvalued. In the case of Becton Dickinson & Co, the current stock price is relatively aligned with its intrinsic value, suggesting that the market has efficiently priced the stock based on available information.The sale of shares by EVP & President Medical Michael Garrison is a transaction that warrants attention from Becton Dickinson & Co's investors. While the insider's actions may not necessarily predict the company's future performance, they do offer insights into how insiders view the stock's valuation and their personal investment decisions. Given the company's current Fairly Valued status according to the GF Value, investors should consider both the insider trading trends and the broader market context when making investment decisions regarding Becton Dickinson & Co.

