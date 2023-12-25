Dine Brands Global Inc's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Future of Dine Brands Global Inc's Dividends

Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.51 per share, payable on 2024-01-05, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-19. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Dine Brands Global Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Dine Brands Global Inc Do?

Dine Brands Global Inc owns and franchises thousands of restaurants under the Applebee's and International House of Pancakes names. Almost all company restaurants are located in the United States and franchised. Royalty revenue, which the company gets from franchisees based on franchisees' sales, accounts for roughly three-quarters of total company revenue. The company also earns revenue by leasing restaurant sites to franchisees. The company has four reportable segments: Franchise operations, Rental operations, Financing operations, and Company-operated restaurant operations, with the majority of revenue derived from the Franchise operations segment.

A Glimpse at Dine Brands Global Inc's Dividend History

Dine Brands Global Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2013, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Dine Brands Global Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Dine Brands Global Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.13% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.13%, suggesting an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Dine Brands Global Inc's annual dividend growth rate was -10.30%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -25.20% per year. Based on Dine Brands Global Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Dine Brands Global Inc stock as of today is approximately 0.97%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Dine Brands Global Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. Dine Brands Global Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Dine Brands Global Inc's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 8 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Dine Brands Global Inc's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Dine Brands Global Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Dine Brands Global Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 2.70% per year on average, outperforming approximately 60.86% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Dine Brands Global Inc's earnings increased by approximately -7.30% per year on average, outperforming approximately 34.05% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -1.20%, which outperforms approximately 40.19% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, while Dine Brands Global Inc has shown a fluctuating dividend growth rate, its solid dividend yield, manageable payout ratio, and good profitability rank indicate that its dividends have a strong foundation. The company's growth metrics, although mixed, suggest a capacity to maintain its dividend payments. Investors should consider these factors in the context of their personal investment strategy and the broader market environment. For those looking to expand their portfolio with income-generating stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

