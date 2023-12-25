What's Driving Tandem Diabetes Care Inc's Surprising 32% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM, Financial) has experienced a significant uptick in its stock price, with a 19.24% gain over the past week and an impressive 31.63% gain over the past three months. The current market capitalization stands at $1.87 billion, with the stock price at $28.63. Despite these gains, the GF Value is set at $77.03, a decrease from the past GF Value of $125.57. This discrepancy between the current price and the GF Value suggests a Possible Value Trap, indicating that investors should think twice before making an investment decision, as the stock may be overvalued.

Introduction to Tandem Diabetes Care Inc

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, operating within the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, is known for its innovative approach to diabetes management. The company designs, manufactures, and markets advanced insulin pumps, with the t:slim X2 device being its flagship product. Tandem Diabetes has successfully captured a significant share of the U.S. market since its market entry in 2012, with international sales also contributing to its revenue. The company's business model relies heavily on the sales of its durable insulin pumps and disposable infusion sets, which are essential for diabetes patients' daily management of the disease. 1736751155335196672.png

Analyzing Tandem's Profitability

Despite Tandem's market presence, its Profitability Rank is low at 2/10. The company's Operating Margin is currently at -32.01%, which, while better than 33.37% of 824 companies in the same industry, indicates significant room for improvement. The ROE stands at a concerning -56.53%, and the ROA at -21.09%, both metrics suggesting that the company is not generating sufficient returns on equity and assets. Furthermore, the ROIC is at -67.51%, indicating inefficiency in generating cash flow relative to the capital invested. Tandem has only managed to achieve profitability in one of the past ten years, which is a concern for potential investors.

Growth Prospects of Tandem Diabetes

The Growth Rank for Tandem stands at 5/10, reflecting a moderate growth trajectory. The company has seen a 26.30% 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share, outperforming 83.13% of 723 companies in the industry. However, the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is lower at 3.90%. The estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is 6.95%, which is better than 39.26% of the companies. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is at -73.50%, indicating challenges in maintaining earnings growth.

Significant Shareholders in Tandem Diabetes

Among the notable shareholders of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc are Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), holding 262,756 shares (0.4% share percentage), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 215,382 shares (0.33% share percentage), and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) with 77,559 shares (0.12% share percentage). The involvement of these significant investors could suggest confidence in the company's long-term strategy, despite the current profitability and growth concerns.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc's market cap of $1.87 billion positions it within a competitive range. UFP Technologies Inc (UFPT, Financial) has a market cap of $1.36 billion, TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX, Financial) at $2.53 billion, and Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC, Financial) closely follows with a market cap of $1.83 billion. These companies, all operating within the same industry, provide a context for Tandem's market valuation and performance.

Conclusion

In summary, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc's recent stock performance has been notable, with significant gains over the past week and three months. However, the current GF Valuation suggests that the stock may be overvalued, and the company's profitability metrics raise concerns about its financial health. While the Growth Rank indicates potential, the negative EPS growth rate is a red flag. The presence of prominent shareholders may offer some reassurance, but it is essential to consider the competitive landscape and Tandem's position within it. Investors should weigh these factors carefully when evaluating Tandem Diabetes Care Inc as a potential investment.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.