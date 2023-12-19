Worthington Enterprises Inc (WOR) Reports Solid Q2 Fiscal 2024 Results Amidst Steel Processing Separation

Net Earnings Rise as Company Prepares for Future Growth Post-Steel Processing Business Separation

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Worthington Enterprises Inc (WOR) reports net earnings of $24.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted share for Q2 fiscal 2024.
  • Net sales reached $1.1 billion, a decrease from the previous year's $1.2 billion.
  • Operating income improved, and the company successfully completed the separation of its Steel Processing business.
Article's Main Image

On December 19, 2023, Worthington Enterprises Inc (WOR, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on November 30, 2023. The company reported a solid quarter with net earnings attributable to controlling interest of $24.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $16.2 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Financial Performance Overview

Worthington Enterprises Inc (WOR, Financial) experienced a 7.5% decrease in net sales compared to the prior year quarter, totaling $1.1 billion. This decline was primarily due to lower average selling prices in the Steel Processing segment and an unfavorable product mix in Building Products, along with lower volumes in Sustainable Energy Solutions. Despite these challenges, the company's gross margin improved by $18.0 million, reaching $123.7 million.

Operational Highlights and Segment Results

The company's operating loss saw an improvement of $1.1 million over the prior year quarter's operating loss, with adjusted operating income of $16.0 million reflecting a $17.6 million increase. Net interest expense decreased by $5.4 million due to higher interest income and lower average debt levels, while equity income rose by $5.6 million to $42.4 million.

Worthington Enterprises Inc (WOR, Financial) also reported segment results, with Consumer Products net sales decreasing by 3.9% to $147.7 million and Building Products net sales down by 13% to $123.0 million. Sustainable Energy Solutions saw a 28% decrease in net sales to $27.5 million. Steel Processing's net sales for the quarter totaled $788.7 million, a decrease from the previous year.

Balance Sheet and Recent Developments

The company's total debt decreased to $623.8 million, with cash and cash equivalents at $430.9 million by the end of the second quarter. Notably, on December 1, 2023, Worthington Enterprises Inc (WOR, Financial) completed the separation of its Steel Processing business into a standalone company, Worthington Steel, Inc.

Management Commentary

President and CEO Andy Rose expressed pride in the company's performance and the successful separation of the Steel Processing business.

For the businesses that are part of Worthington Enterprises, the current quarter was solid despite some headwinds,"
Rose stated, highlighting the achievements in Building Products and the positioning of Consumer Products and Sustainable Energy Solutions for a strong start to 2024.

Outlook and Conference Call

Looking forward, Rose conveyed optimism about the company's positioning as a leading designer and manufacturer, with strong balance sheets and market-leading brands. The company will review its fiscal 2024 second quarter results in a conference call on December 20, 2023.

For a more detailed analysis of Worthington Enterprises Inc (WOR, Financial)'s financial results, including comprehensive financial tables and the outlook for the upcoming quarters, investors and interested parties are encouraged to visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Worthington Enterprises Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.