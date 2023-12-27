Smartsheet Inc CFO & Treasurer Pete Godbole Sells 5,206 Shares

On December 18, 2023, Smartsheet Inc's (NYSE:SMAR) CFO & Treasurer, Pete Godbole, sold 5,206 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $45.61 per share, resulting in a total value of $237,499.66.

Smartsheet Inc is a software company that provides a cloud-based platform for work execution, enabling teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work at scale. The company's platform empowers collaboration, drives better decision making, and accelerates innovation.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,206 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Smartsheet Inc has experienced 1 insider buy and 21 insider sells.

Shares of Smartsheet Inc were trading at $45.61 on the day of the insider's transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.517 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.8, with a GuruFocus Value of $57.22, indicating that Smartsheet Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling and buying activities at Smartsheet Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its GuruFocus Value.

