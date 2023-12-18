OCM Growth Holdings LLC Sells 250,000 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (RWAY)

55 minutes ago

On December 18, 2023, OCM Growth Holdings LLC, a Director and 10% Owner of Runway Growth Finance Corp (RWAY), sold 250,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, which have totaled 8,312,500 shares. Notably, the insider has not made any share purchases during the same period.

Runway Growth Finance Corp is a specialty finance company that focuses on providing senior secured loans to venture-backed companies in the United States. The company aims to support the growth of innovative, emerging growth companies by offering flexible financing solutions.

The insider transaction history for Runway Growth Finance Corp reveals a pattern of insider activity over the past year. There have been 9 insider buys and 6 insider sells during this period. The recent sale by OCM Growth Holdings LLC is part of this ongoing trend of insider transactions.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp were trading at $12.7 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $515.073 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 7.59, which is below both the industry median of 12.82 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a valuation that is lower relative to its peers and its own past earnings multiples.

1737563847436333056.png

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. The consistent selling by OCM Growth Holdings LLC could be interpreted in various ways, but without additional context, it remains a data point for consideration in the broader analysis of the company's financial health and stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
