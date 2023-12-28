Lululemon Athletica Inc CFO Meghan Frank Sells 1,553 Shares

Meghan Frank, the CFO of Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU, Financial), sold 1,553 shares of the company on December 18, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $500 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $776,500.

Lululemon Athletica Inc is a designer, distributor, and retailer of athletic apparel and accessories. The company offers a range of performance shirts, shorts, pants, and other sportswear designed for athletic activities such as yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits. It also provides fitness-related accessories, including bags, socks, and yoga mats.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,553 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Lululemon Athletica Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 4 insider sells during the same period.

On the valuation front, Lululemon Athletica Inc's shares were trading at $500 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $63.745 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 64.27, which is above both the industry median of 17.4 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.03, with a GF Value of $485.77, indicating that Lululemon Athletica Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership