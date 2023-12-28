Golden Entertainment Inc CFO Charles Protell Sells 35,946 Shares

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN), a diversified entertainment company that operates casinos, taverns, and distributed gaming in Nevada and Maryland, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, President and CFO Charles Protell, sold 35,946 shares of the company on December 20, 2023.

The transaction was executed at an average price of $40.85 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $1,468,624. The insider's sale has altered the composition of their holdings in the company, which now stands at a reduced number of shares following the transaction.

Over the past year, Charles Protell has engaged in the sale of 35,946 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling activity at Golden Entertainment Inc.

The insider transaction history for Golden Entertainment Inc shows a pattern of selling, with 0 insider buys and 3 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Golden Entertainment Inc's shares were trading at $40.85 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.140 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 4.45, which is significantly lower than the industry median of 19.39 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $40.85 and a GF Value of $41.20, Golden Entertainment Inc is considered Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale may provide investors with an insight into their perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, investors should also consider the broader context of the company's financial performance and market conditions when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

Golden Entertainment Inc's business includes a portfolio of gaming operations that encompass casinos such as The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod in Las Vegas, as well as slot routes, taverns, and a distributed gaming operation in Nevada and Montana. The company's diverse holdings allow it to cater to a variety of gaming and entertainment preferences.

Investors and stakeholders in Golden Entertainment Inc may continue to monitor insider transactions as part of their assessment of the stock and the company's financial health.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

