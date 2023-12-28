James Benson, SVP, CFO and Treasurer of Dynatrace Inc (DT, Financial), executed a sale of 35,996 shares in the company on December 18, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Dynatrace Inc is a software intelligence company providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. The company's platform allows businesses to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 35,996 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 37 insider sells for Dynatrace Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Dynatrace Inc were trading at $54.84, resulting in a market capitalization of $16.10 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 95.95, which is above the industry median of 26.73 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $54.84 and a GuruFocus Value of $60.42, Dynatrace Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

