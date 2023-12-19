Senior Vice President Tammy Browning sold 18,834 shares of Kelly Services Inc (KELYA, Financial) on December 19, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $21.51 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $405,000. Kelly Services Inc is a global leader in providing workforce solutions. The company offers a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. Kelly Services Inc has a market cap of $754.016 million and specializes in employment services across various industries. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,834 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Kelly Services Inc shows a pattern of 5 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year. The stock's market cap stands at $754.016 million, with shares trading at $21.51 on the day of the insider's recent sale. Kelly Services Inc's price-earnings ratio is 32.96, which is above both the industry median of 17.53 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GF Value, with a price of $21.51 and a GuruFocus Value of $19.56, Kelly Services Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

