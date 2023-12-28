Zscaler Inc CFO Remo Canessa Sells 7,525 Shares

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS), a company specializing in cloud-based information security, saw its CFO, Remo Canessa, sell 7,525 shares of company stock on December 18, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $221.34 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,666,583.50.

Zscaler Inc is a leader in cloud security, offering a comprehensive range of services that include secure access to the internet and private applications, with solutions designed to protect users, data, and applications from cyberattacks and data loss. The company operates on a global scale, providing a security platform that is scalable and easy to use.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 76,138 shares and has not made any purchases of Zscaler Inc stock. This latest sale continues a trend of insider selling activity at the company.

The insider transaction history for Zscaler Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 41 recorded over the past year, compared to just 1 insider buy during the same period.

On the valuation front, Zscaler Inc's shares were trading at $221.34 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $32.75 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.72, with a GF Value of $307.54, indicating that Zscaler Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

