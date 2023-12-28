Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP), a real estate investment trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The company's EVP & COO, Patrick Chaffin, sold 1,380 shares of the company on December 19, 2023. The transaction was executed at an average price of $109.63 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $151,298.40.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 1,380 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, with a total of 5 insider sells and 2 insider buys over the past year.

The stock's market cap stands at $6.503 billion, reflecting its position in the market. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc's price-earnings ratio is currently 28.36, which is above both the industry median of 17.59 and the company's own historical median price-earnings ratio.

On the valuation front, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc's shares were trading at $109.63 on the day of the insider's sale. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.75, with a GF Value of $146.16, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the buying and selling activities of the insiders over the past year.

The GF Value image illustrates the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus.

