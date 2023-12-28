Insider Sell: Vaxcyte Inc CFO Andrew Guggenhime Disposes of 8,000 Shares

Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ:PCVX), a company specializing in vaccine innovation with a focus on improving global health through the development of superior vaccines, has reported an insider selling event. According to a recent SEC filing, the insider, Andrew Guggenhime, who serves as the President and CFO, sold 8,000 shares of the company on December 18, 2023.

The transaction was executed at an average price of $60.18 per share, which resulted in a total value of $481,440. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in Vaxcyte Inc has been adjusted accordingly.

Over the past year, the insider, Andrew Guggenhime, has been active in the market, selling a total of 38,000 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues the trend observed over the past year, where Vaxcyte Inc has seen a total of 17 insider sells and no insider buys.

The market has responded to these transactions, and as of the date of the insider's most recent sale, Vaxcyte Inc's shares were trading at $60.18. This pricing gives the company a market capitalization of approximately $5.648 billion.

The insider transaction history is an important indicator for investors, as it can provide insights into how the company's executives and key stakeholders view the stock's value and prospects. The following insider trend image illustrates the pattern of insider transactions over the past year:

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling and buying patterns as part of their due diligence process. While insider selling does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company, it can prompt market participants to consider various factors that might influence the stock's future performance.

Vaxcyte Inc continues to focus on its mission to develop vaccines that can address significant unmet needs in global health. The company's financial officers, including the insider, play a critical role in managing the company's resources to support its strategic objectives.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the company's financial performance, interested parties are encouraged to review the full SEC filings and company reports.

